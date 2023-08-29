Trish Stratus shows off confidence ahead of enormous match at WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus exuded confidence ahead of an enormous match on RAW involving her ally Zoey Stark.

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark have been feuding with Becky Lynch for several months. The WWE Hall of Famer and The Man previously clashed a couple of times, with only one match having a definite winner. Becky Lynch will get her chance at Stratus when the two of them face off against each other in a steel cage match at WWE Payback.

However, that wasn't enough for The Man, who challenged Zoey Stark to a Falls Count Anywhere match, which is set to take place on the latest episode of RAW.

Despite a huge match looming on Trish and Stark, the WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to show off her confidence ahead of tonight's match on RAW.

It will be interesting to see if this was a smart decision on Becky Lynch's part to take on such a match so close to her clash at WWE Payback.

