WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has given fans a glimpse at the injury she sustained on Monday Night RAW this week.

The multi-time women's champion was assaulted in the parking lot by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in a three-on-one attack. She played a significant role in Damage CTRL losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the red brand two weeks ago to Lita and Becky Lynch.

Trish Stratus took to Twitter to share a photo of her injury during the attack, revealing the bruises around her eye. She wrote "eye for an eye" in the caption, which could mean that she will seek retribution against the heel faction for what they did to her.

You can check out the photo below:

Trish Stratus will make her WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 39

The Show of Shows is only a few weeks away, and it's one night of the year when major stars come out to play. The event will once again take place over two nights and will be held in Los Angeles.

The overall main event will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

The event will also see the in-ring return of Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer's last match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019, which she lost.

At WrestleMania 39, Stratus will join forces with her best friend, Lita, and RAW star Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

The last time Trish competed in a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All was in WrestleMania 27. She teamed up with John Morrison and Snooki to take on Dolph Ziggler and Layla & Michelle McCool in a six-person mixed tag team match, which they won.

