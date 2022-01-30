WWE Hall of Famer seemingly takes a shot at Bayley after the Royal Rumble

Trish Stratus seemingly hit out at Bayley in her latest tweet.

The WWE Hall of Famer has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV since her retirement in 2006. Her last match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018 where she lost to the Queen.

In a recent tweet, Trish is shown watching the Women's Royal Rumble match as Charlotte is eliminated from the Rumble.

Stratus sent out the tweet just a little while after Bayley tweeted a similar picture of her watching the Rumble. Her tweet read:

"What I want doesn’t even exist yet."

While this is all still speculation, the two women could come face to face in the ring if Trish Stratus decides to step out of retirement for one last time.

Bayley responded to Trish Stratus on Twitter

Bayley also responded to Trish's tweet and mentioned that the Hall of Famer was looking good.

She was touted by many as a surprise entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she was not present in the arena during the event. The three-time Women's Champion was last seen in a match against Bianca Belair at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She was then scheduled to have a rematch with Belair at Money in the Bank when it was reported that she had been sidelined due to an ACL injury while training in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for her match against the EST of WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

While both women may not have returned for the Rumble, there were many other surprises in store. A returning Ronda Rousey ended up winning the whole thing, and looks set to challenge for the championship of her choosing at WrestleMania.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Which of the two women would you like to see return first? Bayley Trish Stratus 7 votes so far