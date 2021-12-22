"Becky Lynch would be interesting" - Trish Stratus teases potential confrontation at upcoming WWE Live event

Could we see a potential showdown between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch before 2021 is over?

Trish Stratus was a guest this week on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha to discuss a variety of subjects.

While talking about the upcoming WWE Live event taking place in Toronto, Stratus teased a potential confrontation with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch:

"It's so exciting because live events are so fun," Trish Stratus said. "You just have fun, kind of riff, and it gives me a chance to mingle with the other talent that I haven't mingled with. Perhaps, Becky Lynch would be interesting to chat with. (We'll talk mom shop) behind the scenes and then in front of the scenes it might be a different conversation."

Trish Stratus may not get to confront Becky Lynch if WWE Live Event doesn't take place

While it would be great if a confrontation between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch took place, there is a chance, due to the current COVID restrictions in Ontario, that the upcoming WWE Live event on December 29 could end up being canceled.

"If in fact it goes, Ontario is in a bit of a funny place once again," Trish Stratus continued. "We're not in a good spot, unfortunately. We will see. Hopefully, it's a go. So far, we're just waiting to make sure it's going to be a go because things are shutting down."

While Trish Stratus has teased confrontations with multiple WWE Superstars as of late, she hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam 2019. The pay-per-view also took place in Toronto when she lost to Charlotte Flair.

To see Trish Stratus come back to WWE and take on any of the current crop of superstars would be a delight for fans around the world.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of the podcast.

