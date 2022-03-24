"l will bring my boots" - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus teases WrestleMania 38 appearance

Will Trish Stratus take part in WrestleMania 38 next weekend?

The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared as a guest with Jay Brody from The B Team Mornings on 102.1 The Edge in Toronto to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the possibility of her appearing next weekend at WrestleMania 38, Stratus said that she'll have her boots ready if the right situation arises.

“I always say I bring the boots with me everywhere I go,” Trish Stratus said. “Because I’ve learned... It’s like you guys, would you always bring your mics, if you never know there might be a random interview, got to have them handy, I’m assuming... I will bring my boots. Because you just never know.”

Jay Brody @theJaybrody The incredible @trishstratuscom joins us tomorrow morning at 9:05am on @the_edge to talk about life, WWE, and kicking ass. Listen live at Edge.ca or 102.1 on your radio dial The incredible @trishstratuscom joins us tomorrow morning at 9:05am on @the_edge to talk about life, WWE, and kicking ass. Listen live at Edge.ca or 102.1 on your radio dial

Trish Stratus would like to get into the ring with Becky Lynch

While this match obviously won't be possible at WrestleMania 38, Stratus name-dropped the current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as someone she would like to get into the ring with in the future.

“After the disrespect that Becky Lynch showed to my friend, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, probably her. Only because the opportunity could seem like a possibility,” Trish Stratus teased. “Two, you know, if she happens to be at this live event and she runs her mouth... I am not doing yoga with her.”

Stratus is referring to the fact that she will be hosting a couple of WWE Live Events in the Toronto area on the road to WrestleMania.

What do you make of Stratus' comments? Would you like to see a match between her and Becky Lynch in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Will Trish Stratus be involved at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 5 votes so far