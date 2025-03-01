Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton show appreciation for the fans by throwing their t-shirts into the crowd

  • home icon
Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton got a warm welcome from the fans on SmackDown tonight. Hence, they showed some appreciation for the fans in the house.

Tiffany Stratton has been feuding with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae ever since she cashed in her Money in the Bank Briefcase on Jax to become the WWE Women's Champion. On the February 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Tiffany defended her title against Nia. However, Candice interfered in the match causing a DQ.

Trish Stratus tried to save Stratton from a two-on-one assault. However, she too was laid out. Later in the show, she volunteered to team with Tiffany at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Tonight on the blue brand, Trish Stratus kicked off the show. She came out wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. Stratus received a warm reception from the hometown crowd. She spoke about wrestling in Toronto in front of her kids for the first time ever. She also introduced Tiffany who came out wearing the same jersey. They wanted to show appreciation for the fans and hence, they took off the jerseys, kissed it, and tossed it into the crowd.

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton will be able to win tomorrow at Elimination Chamber 2025.

