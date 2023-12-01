Trish Stratus, WWE Hall of Famer, teases "exciting" announcement ahead of SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has something exciting lined up and is now teasing it on social media.

Stratus returned to the WWE ring this year and had a long feud with Becky Lynch. At first, she helped Lynch and Lita, but eventually, she turned on Lynch, leading to the two feuding. She picked up Zoey Stark as her assistant, and the two of them were a formidable force to be reckoned with, giving The Man almost more than she could handle.

Lynch was able to win the feud in the end at Payback in what was Stratus' first-ever Steel Cage match. After the match, Stark turned on Stratus after the star berated her.

Trish Stratus has since stepped away from her full-time return to WWE, and now it appears that she's turned her focus elsewhere.

However, now, a day before WWE SmackDown, the star is teasing an "exciting" announcement.

"Got something exciting to tell you guys … but can’t say until tomorrow … 😏 Any guesses??"

She said that she would not be able to tell her fans until the next day after putting the post on social media and asking them to guess. With SmackDown set for tomorrow, there's a chance Stratus will show up at the event, but nothing is confirmed at this moment.

Trish Stratus could announce herself for the WWE Royal Rumble

With no big events until the Royal Rumble next year, she could emulate Cody Rhodes in being the first women's star to announce herself for the match as well, but it remains to be seen if that happens.

Even though Stark turned on Stratus, she didn't get her revenge on the star either. It remains to be seen what Trish Stratus will be announcing tomorrow, although the matter should become clearer by the time Friday comes around.

