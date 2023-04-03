"Truly grateful!" - WWE star feeling ecstatic after big WrestleMania 39 victory

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins is still feeling the energy of the WWE Universe following the Street Profits' victory on night one of WrestleMania 39.

The former tag champion and his partner Montez Ford competed at the Showcase of the Immortals against the Alpha Academy, the Viking Raiders, and the duo of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. While the match was one of the shorter ones on the cards, it didn't stop everyone from having their moment. In the end, the Street Profits emerged victorious after Ford hit his signature Frog Splash.

One day later, Dawkins continues to celebrate his team's win as only he can. He took to Twitter and referred to night one of WrestleMania as a movie – one that he will not be forgetting about anytime soon.

"Man Last Night was a movie fam truly grateful! #WrestleMania #StreetProfits"

WWE is looking for another big night following the success of WrestleMania 39 night one

WWE's biggest show of the year got off to a rocking start on Saturday, and the Stamford-based company will be looking to continue that momentum later this evening. The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes.

Elsewhere on the card, Bianca Belair will be defending the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka. GUNTHER will be tested as he defends the Intercontinental Championship in a triple-threat against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre – a showdown that a lot of fans are really looking forward to.

As for the non-title matchups, Hall of Famer Edge will be going up against Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell, with the first-ever Universal Champion donning his Demon persona for the matchup. The card also includes Brock Lesnar vs. Omos and a multi-women's tag match featuring Natalya, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler.

One thing is for certain: the spectacle of WrestleMania has not worn off, and Triple H's first Showcase of the Immortals could go down as an all-time great.

