"Truth back there creepin!" - Top champion's post explaining Judgment Day member's absence leaves WWE fans in splits

Fan-favourite RAW Superstar cleverly hijacked Finn Balor's post explaining why a Judgment Day member was missing from the WWE Live Event, much to the entertainment of fans.

Since returning on Monday Night RAW, R-Truth has tried to find his way into Judgment Day. The former champion even defeated JD McDonagh in a "loser leaves Judgment Day" match but was not included in the heel stable.

Finn Balor recently shared a picture of the faction in Canada from the recent WWE Live Event. Interestingly, McDonagh was missing from the picture, but R-Truth had found a way to be included.

Balor explained in his post that McDonagh couldn't be a part of the show as he didn't have the paperwork to travel to Canada. However, WWE fans were more interested in R-Truth, who was caught sneaking into the picture in the background.

The post immediately drew attention on social media, with fans hailing R-Tuth for his hilarious antics. Many tagged him in the picture, begging the top babyface to "never change."

Here's how WWE fans reacted to R-Truth creeping in the background of The Judgment Day's picture:

What happened at the WWE Holiday Tour Live Event in Canada?

The show mentioned above saw Finn Balor lock horns with Sami Zayn in a singles match. The bout ended with Zayn picking up a win via DQ after Dominik's interference. This led to a surprise appearance from Kevin Owens, who rushed to save his old friend.

KO and Zayn reunited for a tag team match against Balor and Dominik Mysterio, where they defeated The Judgment Day members. Elsewhere on the card, Damian Priest faced Cody Rhodes in a singles match and lost against The American Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley was the only JudgmentDay member to win her match at the show, where she defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match.

Below are the full results of the latest Live Event in Quebec, Canada:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Omos defeated R-Truth

Women's World Championship Match : Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match

: Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor via DQ

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura