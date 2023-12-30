"Nice surprise!" - WWE fans react as Sami Zayn reunites with former world champion at latest Live Event

The WWE Universe was thrilled to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunite for the latest Live Event in Canada as part of the ongoing Holiday Tour.

Zayn and Owens parted ways after dropping the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships as KO was drafted to SmackDown. Jey Uso's arrival on the red brand forced Kevin Owens to move to the blue brand, where he is currently pursuing the United States Championship.

WWE headed to Laval, Quebec, Canada, for an action-packed Live Event, which saw Sami Zayn take on Finn Balor in a singles match. The bout ended in the Judgment Day member's defeat via dq, caused by Dominik Mysterio's interference.

Zayn then fell victim to a post-match attack, which set up Kevin Owens' surprise appearance. He rushed to his old friend's defense and quickly fended off the Judgment Day members from inside the ring. Their interaction set up a tag team match that saw KO and Zayn forces to take on Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe was happy to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn back to competing alongside each other. Fans were excited about the reaction from the live crowd, who welcomed the hometown heroes with a deafening pop.

Here's what fans had to say about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's off-television reunion at the latest Live Event:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What happened at the WWE Holiday Tour Live Event in Quebec, Canada?

Although the Judgment Day members had the numbers on their side, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn refused to accept defeat on the show. The babyface duo pushed their opponents to their limits, ultimately picking up a win.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match. Interestingly, she was the only Judgment Day member who walked out of the show with a win as Damian Priest suffered defeat in his singles match against Cody Rhodes later in the night.

Below are the full results of the latest Live Event in Quebec, Canada:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Omos defeated R-Truth

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match

– Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor via DQ

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura