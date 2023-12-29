WWE Holiday Tour Results: Sami Zayn reunites with an old friend, Rhea Ripley faces two challengers, Cody Rhodes defeats current champion (Laval, 12/28)

The WWE RAW roster headed over to Laval, Quebec, Canada, for a live event as a part of the ongoing Holiday Tour. The show was stacked with multiple title matches, and Sami Zayn reunited with an old friend.

The event kickstarted with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark, where the former picked up an important win ahead of her match against Nia Jax on RAW this Monday. This was followed by another one-on-one contest that saw Kofi Kingston defeat Ludwig Kaiser.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were next in action as they defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The champs managed to come out on top in a massive title rematch.

Next up, MVP issued an open challenge on Omos's behalf, which R-Truth answered. However, the former 24/7 Champion could not knock the Nigerian Giant off his feet and lost within a minute.

The second title match of the night saw Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile. Mami came out with gold around her waist despite being at a disadvantage.

The show also featured a singles match between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn, which ended in a DQ win for the latter after an interference from Dominik Mysterio.

However, Kevin Owens came out to make a save for his old friend. The duo competed together after months to defeat the Judgment Day stars.

Elsewhere on the show, Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed, while Cody Rhodes won over WWE Tag TeaM Champion Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defeated Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live show results:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Omos defeated R-Truth

Women’s World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat bout

Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor via DQ

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura