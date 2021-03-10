Truth behind WWE reportedly wanting to rehire Big Cass and Enzo Amore

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass has confirmed that he and Enzo Amore did not hold talks with WWE about a return to NXT in 2019.

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in August 2019 that WWE had been in touch with both Superstars. The company allegedly wanted Cass and Amore to rejoin NXT to coincide with the brand’s launch on the USA Network as a two-hour weekly show.

Speaking to WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor, Cass said his name might have been mentioned in a meeting amongst WWE officials. However, he did not receive any communication from people within WWE around that period of time.

“If there was any truth to it, it was never spoken about with me, because I was blindsided by that. I think someone would’ve maybe called me.

“But I’m sure maybe there was a meeting where maybe our name came up and that’s all anybody needed to be like, ‘Oh, there we go,’ and put that out there.

“Just to get people clicking and to get a news story out there, but I was not informed and I was never called so that, as far as I know, wasn’t happening, at all.”

After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021

Big Cass and Enzo Amore both competed on the independent scene following their WWE departures in 2018. With the exception of Amore appearing in the crowd at Survivor Series 2018, neither Superstar has returned to WWE since they received their releases.

Big Cass’ WWE exit and current status

Daniel Bryan feuded with Big Cass in 2018

Advertisement

WWE released Big Cass in June 2018 following his storyline on WWE SmackDown with Daniel Bryan. Cass said in an interview with Ryan Satin in 2019 that he was fired due to a series of mistakes that he made in a short period of time. One of those mistakes took place when he went off-script by attacking a little person during a segment on SmackDown.

Cass has suffered from alcoholism and mental health issues in recent years. Following a spell in rehab, he decided in late 2020 that he wanted to return to wrestling after over a year away from the spotlight. He recently made his comeback at a Lariato Pro Wrestling event on February 28, 2021.