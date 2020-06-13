Truth on Vince Russo reportedly returning to wrestling

Could Vince Russo possibly be returning to the world of wrestling?

It appears that Impact Wrestling and Vince Russo do not have a working relationship at the moment.

Vince Russo is one of the most controversial characters in the world of wrestling, be it for his time with WWE or WCW. Russo also had a huge run on TNA, which did not end well at all and there is a large percentage of the current wrestling community who are not on good terms with him.

Now, there have been reports that Vince Russo is returning to the world of wrestling and that he will be a part of Impact Wrestling, secretly behind the scenes. The rumors stated that he would be a part of the creative team once again, but a report from Fightful Select has stated that this is not true.

Vince Russo not interested in returning to wrestling

There have been a lot of rumors recently that Vince Russo has been working as a secret consultant in Impact Wrestling. Given that Russo had previously worked confidentially with the company back between 2013 to 2014, this was thought to be a realistic possibility.

Back to square 1 in WWE creative AND Vince Russo potentially being back at IMPACT? What a time. — Zach McGibbon (@RawIsGibby) June 12, 2020

Fightful reported that they had talked to people within Impact, but the reports have been severely denied by everyone at this time. In fact, one of the workers within Impact Wrestling even said that had Vince Russo been working secretly with the company, then they would quit.

Meanwhile, Vince Russo has himself talked about the matter and said that he has no interest in returning to the world of wrestling. The report went on to state that the talents were 'exhausted' with the rumors as well.

Instead, the reality of the situation was that Impact Wrestling wanted to book Vince Russo for the WrestleMania weekend show and this was confirmed by Russo himself. This made the situation clearer, as Russo said that he had been invited for the WrestleMania weekend show of Impact Wrestling, but following the pandemic, there was no deal or even parts of the creative regarding the appearance discussed.

"Yes---Scott D'amore invited me. I gave them a figure. Then the Pandemic hit. We hadn't even agreed to a deal yet---and NO CREATIVE was EVER discussed."

Given this update on the rumors, it may be safe to say that it can be put to rest, and it can be said that Vince Russo is not working in the world of wrestling at the moment.