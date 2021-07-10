"I was steaming mad after because it's not a safe situation" - Tucker on WWE making him wrestle a match at short notice

Wrestling for WWE has gotten a lot safer over the years with advancements in treatment, health and safety protocols and concussion handling. However, former WWE Superstar Tucker has revealed that, in his opinion, there are still decisions being made that aren't safe.

Speaking on the OTR show, Tucker recalled an incident where he and Otis weren't prepared for a match but were suddenly asked to wrestle against the B Team without notice and without even having the proper ring gear,

"We're sitting in catering in basketball shorts and t-shirts and I get a text from one of the writers and he's like, 'they're looking for you in Gorilla.' We just ate. We walk into Gorilla and they're like, 'We need you guys. We're doing the dark match.' I look at Otis, they want us to get our gear on. We couldn't get our gear on in time before SmackDown. B Team has their music hit, they go out and we're standing in Gorilla."

Tucker would go on to add that he and Otis made the decision to go out and wrestle the dark match in their basketball shorts and t-shirts and that, thankfully, because they'd wrestled against B Team a few times, they were able to put on a very comfortable match without anyone getting injured. He then said that the situation left him pretty angry,

"I was steaming mad after because it's not a safe situation. Someone got an injury in that exact situation. I won't name names, I'm sure people watching know. It was a scenario that happened not that long before me, with someone way more important in the wrestling business than I'll ever be. If that incident didn't stop it from happening, I don't know what will stop it. Thank goodness everyone was safe."

Tucker's WWE history

Tucker rose to popularity as one half of the tag team Heavy Machinery alongside his partner Otis. The pair would eventually get involved in a storyline involving Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville that would see Otis and Rose end up together and Otis winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

This led to the tag team splitting up as Tucker unexpectedly cost Otis the Money in the Bank contract when he defended it in a singles match against The Miz, turning on his friend and dissolving Heavy Machinery in the process.

Tucker then vanished from WWE television before he was released by WWE

Do you think WWE should be making its performers wrestle with little-to-no notice? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

