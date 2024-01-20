TV exec warned two WWE legends they would lose their spots if ratings declined (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently recalled how a television executive once gave him a stern warning before a match.

Between 1985 and 1991, Saturday Night's Main Event aired on American television network NBC. Hulk Hogan usually headlined the high-profile WWE shows. However, one time Roberts was booked in the biggest match of the night instead alongside Macho Man Randy Savage.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Roberts said he and Savage were called to Vince McMahon's office before the event. With the WWE Executive Chairman present, then-NBC President Dick Ebersol told Roberts and Savage in no uncertain terms that they had to deliver:

"He started the conversation off by saying, 'We've never done one of these without having Hulk Hogan on it, and we're worried. But guess what? You two guys are gonna be given the opportunity to carry the boat, and you damn sure better carry it because if you don't carry it, if the ratings drop any when we go to commercial breaks, you'll find yourselves back in Poughkeepsie doing local television,'" Roberts said. [4:06 – 4:42]

Jake Roberts and Randy Savage's surprising amount of WWE TV time

Before heading out to the ring, Jake Roberts and Randy Savage were informed that their match was going to last 24 minutes.

Roberts added that Dick Ebersol did not want the audience numbers to drop by even one percent during the bout:

"We were told that we were gonna be given like 24 minutes, which is unbelievable time. That's a long time in that ring on TV. 'Be in there 24 minutes, and it [the ratings] better not drop a percentile.' That's what we were told." [4:46 – 5:08]

In the same interview, Roberts explained why he only enjoyed wrestling Savage on one condition.

