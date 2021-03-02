Twitter celebrates Bobby Lashley winning his first WWE Championship on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley finally became the WWE Champion after he decimated The Miz in the main event of WWE RAW.
Throughout the night, The A-Lister found multiple ways to escape with his title in fear of losing. However, after Shane McMahon announced the match would have Lumberjacks surrounding the ring, it became clear there was no chance The Miz would retain his title.
With his win, Bobby Lashley became the WWE Champion for the first time in his 17-year career. Despite winning titles across the globe, the WWE Championship has eluded him until tonight. Lashley has ticked another box in his illustrious career and is now staring towards a marquee match at WrestleMania 37.
The match was exactly what it needed to be. It was a dominant squash to put over Lashley as a terrifying force of nature. He has been painted as a perfect foe for whoever challenges for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.
Even after winning the match, The Almighty continued to brutalize The Miz. The closing image of the new WWE Champion's leg on top of The A-Lister's chest was sheer perfection.
Who will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship?
Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a tremendous match to kick off WWE RAW, ending their rivalry for good. Considering Bobby Lashley cost McIntyre the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, it would make sense if The Scottish Warrior was his first challenger. However, that match looks set in stone for WrestleMania 37.
Before that, we have Fastlane, where Lashley will surely put his title on the line. While The Miz seeking a rematch for the WWE Championship is logical, it isn't very appealing. Braun Strowman, who the WWE Champion virtually squashed on last week's RAW, could be an intriguing challenger instead.
Even in tonight's main event, Strowman was one of the Lumberjacks, but he didn't do anything. He simply stared at Lashley, even after the latter won the championship.
Though nobody would expect him to walk away as the champion, the two could have a barnburner if their 2019 rivalry on RAW is any indication.
