Twitter celebrates Bobby Lashley winning his first WWE Championship on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley finally became the WWE Champion after he decimated The Miz in the main event of WWE RAW.

Throughout the night, The A-Lister found multiple ways to escape with his title in fear of losing. However, after Shane McMahon announced the match would have Lumberjacks surrounding the ring, it became clear there was no chance The Miz would retain his title.

With his win, Bobby Lashley became the WWE Champion for the first time in his 17-year career. Despite winning titles across the globe, the WWE Championship has eluded him until tonight. Lashley has ticked another box in his illustrious career and is now staring towards a marquee match at WrestleMania 37.

The match was exactly what it needed to be. It was a dominant squash to put over Lashley as a terrifying force of nature. He has been painted as a perfect foe for whoever challenges for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Even after winning the match, The Almighty continued to brutalize The Miz. The closing image of the new WWE Champion's leg on top of The A-Lister's chest was sheer perfection.

Who will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship?

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a tremendous match to kick off WWE RAW, ending their rivalry for good. Considering Bobby Lashley cost McIntyre the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, it would make sense if The Scottish Warrior was his first challenger. However, that match looks set in stone for WrestleMania 37.

Before that, we have Fastlane, where Lashley will surely put his title on the line. While The Miz seeking a rematch for the WWE Championship is logical, it isn't very appealing. Braun Strowman, who the WWE Champion virtually squashed on last week's RAW, could be an intriguing challenger instead.

Even in tonight's main event, Strowman was one of the Lumberjacks, but he didn't do anything. He simply stared at Lashley, even after the latter won the championship.

Though nobody would expect him to walk away as the champion, the two could have a barnburner if their 2019 rivalry on RAW is any indication.

That said, let's see how Twitter reacted to Bobby Lashley becoming the WWE Champion on WWE RAW.

BROCK LESNAR VS BOBBY LASHLEY FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP. BOOK IT! pic.twitter.com/Ta0qeQFkFc — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) March 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley joins the list of African American world champions in WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/UgLrmGFqXk — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) March 2, 2021

I’d like to formally apologize to The Miz, he made Bobby Lashley’s title win that much better. What a heel #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rNRdsgwl3j — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) March 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley truly deserves this moment I’ve been a fan of him since his ECW championship run and seeing how far he’s come is just amazing 🎊🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎊 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jLTuaxOh5Z — Switchblade God (@The_Golden_Demo) March 2, 2021

I’m crying. You don’t understand, there are tears streaming down my face as I type this. Bobby Lashley has won his first WWE World title in 17 years. Thank you for delivering as always @VinceMcMahon. I love this company so much. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Hcxh0nP9kv — 🄷🄴🄴🄻🄱🄰🅈🄱🄰🅈 (@HeelBayBay) March 2, 2021

After all the bad storylines they had Bobby Lashley go through ever since his returns, I'm so glad it all lead to him finally winning the WWE Championship. I'm very happy for him#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7HJFXjMG1B — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan2) March 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley becomes the 5th male black world champion in WWE history. Congrats to Bobby Lashley! Well deserved. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V6xl10Mp3b — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) March 2, 2021

BOBBY LASHLEY IS THE NEW WWE CHAMPION! MY WWE CHAMPION IS BLACK #WWERAW — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) March 2, 2021

Lashley vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania is a great story.



But imagine if at Fastlane, the first PPV on Peacock, we get a Brock Lesnar return.



Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley is such a money match.#WWERAW — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) March 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley is WWE Champion! Well deserved after a long and great career. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/elM3jkBwDK — Dave Pierson (@TheMilfot8) March 2, 2021

FINALLY AFTER 16 LONG DAMN YEARS BOBBY LASHLEY IS THE WORLD CHAMPION 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/He9yWwDqOS — Tanishq (@shivam_tanishq) March 2, 2021

Strikeforce and Bellator vet, Bobby Lashley, is the new WWE Champion. pic.twitter.com/NLPRN3TgVn — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 2, 2021

AND NEW WWE CHAMPION BOBBY LASHLEY. — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 2, 2021

17 years of hard work has paid off for Bobby Lashley. Finally the WWE champion #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C8mipbt6zm — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) March 2, 2021