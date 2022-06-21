"All doubt has been cleared" - Twitter erupts as Elias returns to RAW after 10 months to troll Kevin Owens

Last week on RAW, following his victory over Kevin Owens, Ezekiel revealed that he would be bringing his older brother Elias back to RAW. The former Drifter was not seen on RAW in ten months after a promo last year declaring that he was "dead."

However, he returned on the latest episode of the show and was seen backstage in a segment with Ezekiel.

The Twitterverse erupted in laughter and generally seemed to praise the segment that saw Kevin Owens interrupt the returning star. Ezekiel was first seen on the Titantron, confirming to Owens that they are two different people.

Elias then performed inside the ring and was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who challenged the authenticity of The Drifter. The end of the segment saw Elias break a guitar on Owens' back.

The segment garnered some hilarious reactions from the WWE Universe as Twitter erupted.

Kyle @Kyledriver_ @IAmNotEliasWWE Gonna start saving for the Elias & Ezekiel combo meet & greet in Cardiff now 🤑 #WWERaw Gonna start saving for the Elias & Ezekiel combo meet & greet in Cardiff now 🤑 #WWERaw @IAmNotEliasWWE

TravelArmLess_Life @TravelArmless



#WWERaw Ok here's a question! Why doesn't @FightOwensFight challenge @IAmNotEliasWWE and Elias to a tagteam match so they both have to be in the same place at the same time? Ok here's a question! Why doesn't @FightOwensFight challenge @IAmNotEliasWWE and Elias to a tagteam match so they both have to be in the same place at the same time? #WWERaw

Unfortunately, Elias' return to WWE seems to have been one-and-done. After the segment on RAW, a furious KO would reveal in a backstage interview that he still wasn't convinced that they were two different people.

He challenged Ezekiel to a match on RAW next week, and Ezekiel accepted the challenge.

