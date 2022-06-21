Create
Notifications

"All doubt has been cleared" - Twitter erupts as Elias returns to RAW after 10 months to troll Kevin Owens

This was a segment for the ages on RAW
This was a segment for the ages on RAW
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 21, 2022 08:28 AM IST

Last week on RAW, following his victory over Kevin Owens, Ezekiel revealed that he would be bringing his older brother Elias back to RAW. The former Drifter was not seen on RAW in ten months after a promo last year declaring that he was "dead."

However, he returned on the latest episode of the show and was seen backstage in a segment with Ezekiel.

The Twitterverse erupted in laughter and generally seemed to praise the segment that saw Kevin Owens interrupt the returning star. Ezekiel was first seen on the Titantron, confirming to Owens that they are two different people.

Elias then performed inside the ring and was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who challenged the authenticity of The Drifter. The end of the segment saw Elias break a guitar on Owens' back.

The segment garnered some hilarious reactions from the WWE Universe as Twitter erupted.

Finally all doubt has been cleared@IAmNotEliasWWE and his older brother #Elias #WWERaw https://t.co/JIqPnaZhtR
I Wanna See Elias And Ezekiel (@IAmNotEliasWWE) Face The @WWEUsos In A Match For The Undisputed @WWE Tag Team Titles. Anyone Interested? #WWERaw https://t.co/3AFv2natV0
Everyone owes @IAmNotEliasWWE a full apology. Told you he was telling the truth all along! #WWERAW https://t.co/uKLQMckbhC
2 different people! #WWERaw @IAmNotEliasWWE https://t.co/iSfzbA6you
@WWE @IAmNotEliasWWE Wrestling should be fun!!!! These segment between Elias, Ezekiel and Kevin Owens were hilarious, we need more content like this 🤣.#WWE #WWERaw #KevinOwens #Ezekiel #Elias https://t.co/7h4IWwHx6N
I’m really loving the @FightOwensFight and @IAmNotEliasWWE storyline, it’s really working #WWERaw “I saw a T Rex flying a helicopter” 😆 https://t.co/U7dCGL3xBG
Yes sir been waitin all my life for this moment @iamnoteliaswwe 💪🎸😂 #WWERaw #wwe #WalkWithElias #elias #Ezekiel #speakwithzeke https://t.co/a9MSQMxTl6
Why can't @FightOwensFight just accept the fact that @IAmNotEliasWWE and Elias are brothers? We have seen that they are not the same. #WWERaw
Gonna start saving for the Elias & Ezekiel combo meet & greet in Cardiff now 🤑 #WWERaw @IAmNotEliasWWE
Gosh it feels good hear him ask for the magical words. 🥺 @IAmNotEliasWWE #WWERaw twitter.com/WWE/status/153…
Ok here's a question! Why doesn't @FightOwensFight challenge @IAmNotEliasWWE and Elias to a tagteam match so they both have to be in the same place at the same time? #WWERaw
Someone please nominate @FightOwensFight and @IAmNotEliasWWE for Emmys.This feud is killing it!#elrond#WWERaw
@USA_Network @IAmNotEliasWWE Ok I'm definitely convinced now!😱 #WWERaw!
Also Read Article Continues below
@WWE @IAmNotEliasWWE We are totally about to seriously meet #Elrod next week 😂😂 #WWERaw

Unfortunately, Elias' return to WWE seems to have been one-and-done. After the segment on RAW, a furious KO would reveal in a backstage interview that he still wasn't convinced that they were two different people.

He challenged Ezekiel to a match on RAW next week, and Ezekiel accepted the challenge.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...