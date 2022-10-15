Create

"This better be a joke" - Twitter erupts as Rey Mysterio says "I Quit" on WWE SmackDown

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Oct 15, 2022 07:39 AM IST
Rey Mysterio said "I Quit" on this week's WWE SmackDown

WWE legend Rey Mysterio surprised everyone with his unforeseen request on SmackDown tonight. Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy after the legendary superstar told Triple H he wanted to quit the company.

The legend has been involved in a massive conflict with his son Dominik Mysterio, especially since the latter allied forces with The Judgment Day. Dominik took things beyond the line when he slapped his father on WWE RAW earlier this week. A devastated Rey Mysterio met Triple H backstage tonight on the blue brand.

Rey Mysterio spoke about his love for the company before confirming that he won't fight his son. Hence, he decided to quit and requested Hunter to let him go.

WOAH. @reymysterio has a major announcement for @TripleH on #SmackDown! https://t.co/2sMJA1xtqe

Triple H was taken aback by Rey Mysterio's request. While The Game seemed sympathetic, he felt Rey Mysterio was making a rushed decision. Thus, he asked Rey to accompany him into the dressing room, where they could talk privately and weigh all options.

Fans seemed divided on the entire segment. Some viewers believed that it was a necessary development in the storyline, while others took the opportunity to share their cheeky takes on the situation.

From joking about Rey Mysterio being All Elite to outright denying his potential exit from WWE, Twitter had a lot to say about the three-time world champion's request. Here, we look at some of the best reactions to Rey Mysterio saying, "I Quit" on television.

@btsportwwe @reymysterio @TripleH https://t.co/DlQmFzdaKc
@WWE @reymysterio @TripleH 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AtjPtDjXzX
@btsportwwe @reymysterio @TripleH I don't blame @reymysterio one bit ,after all the suffering he has endured all these years 😂😂😂😂
@btsportwwe @reymysterio @TripleH https://t.co/BxSAKxF911
Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony on Monday#wwe #smackdown https://t.co/AOrsVldjkK
@WWE @reymysterio @TripleH Tony Khan on the phone rn https://t.co/1DcwKqUdMw
Rey Mysterio is All Elite #SmackDown #AEW https://t.co/TnAzNeTMxp
@WWE @reymysterio @TripleH REYYYY NOOOOO 💔 https://t.co/iJLdIrx6K9
@WWE @reymysterio @TripleH https://t.co/gSLlUTQBfd
@WWE @reymysterio @TripleH NAH STOP IDC IF IT’S A WORK DON’T LET HIM SAY THAT https://t.co/H4h2ujEgon
@WWE @reymysterio @TripleH https://t.co/4bvN7PgCzC
@WWE @reymysterio @TripleH This better be a joke https://t.co/vzXL9QL7Uz

The segment came as a shock to many. However, talks with Hunter turned out to be fruitful as Mysterio appeared during the Fatal Four-Way match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title, replacing Karrion Kross. WWE announced on Twitter that the legendary star had struck a deal with the company to be on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen whether Mysterio will ultimately confront his son in the near future.

