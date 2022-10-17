"He's living my dream" - Twitter erupts after Rhea Ripley punches male WWE star in her return match

The wrestling world has reacted to Rhea Ripley punching WWE star Dolph Ziggler in her return match.

During a recent WWE Live Event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, The Eradicator made her in-ring return after being out of action for four months. She teamed up with Damian Priest for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H.

It was during this bout that Ripley punched Ziggler, to which Twitter users have now reacted. Taking to social media, fans referenced Ziggler's popular "It should've been me" line.

Others also came up with hilarious reactions, which you can check out below:

demon 𖤐 @himothy401 @TribalPapi These house shows are so fun. Just random interactions that never fail to be great @TribalPapi These house shows are so fun. Just random interactions that never fail to be great

Lee Junior @LeeJuni16256286 @TribalPapi Man, Dolph Ziggler should've done a Jeff Jarret on Rhea Ripley because if that was Jeff Jarrett, he would've hit Rhea Ripley with a guitar. @TribalPapi Man, Dolph Ziggler should've done a Jeff Jarret on Rhea Ripley because if that was Jeff Jarrett, he would've hit Rhea Ripley with a guitar.

Rhea Ripley provided a three-word response after her in-ring return

Following Rhea Ripley's recent in-ring return, she provided a three-word response on Twitter.

Taking to social media, the former RAW Women's Champion hyped up her comeback as she wrote:

"I’m back B****es"

The Judgment Day member has been sidelined for months but hasn't stopped accompanying her stablemates to the ring. She has played a crucial role in the recruitment of Dominik Mysterio to the heel faction.

For months, Ripley tormented Dominik and attacked the young WWE star. Eventually, at Clash at the Castle, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion betrayed his father Rey and Hall of Famer Edge to join The Judgment Day.

Courtesy of Edge's feud with his former faction, WWE has also teased the idea of a potential dream match between Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix.

At the recently concluded Extreme Rules premium live event, Finn Balor defeated The Rated-R Superstar in an "I Quit" Match. The Judgment Day forced their former leader to quit after Ripley threatened to hit Phoenix with a steel chair.

Regardless, Ripley went on to hit Phoenix with a Conchairto. The two women also engaged in a back-and-forth brawl. With Ripley now making her return to the squared circle, fans could see a dream showdown between the two in the near future.

