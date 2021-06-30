Twitter erupts as Seth Rollins announces marriage to Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins' latest Instagram story took wrestling Twitter by storm as he hinted that he was marrying his fiancé, Becky Lynch.

The news was confirmed shortly thereafter by WWE's official Twitter handle. Rollins' Instagram story featured Becky Lynch with her back towards the camera, with the following caption:

"Seems like a fine day (finally) get married," wrote Rollins.

WWE's official Twitter handle then posted a picture of the happy couple and confirmed that the duo tied the knot on Tuesday.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged two years ago

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins began dating in early 2019, and they were spotted together at various public events. Lynch and Rollins were doing incredibly well on WWE TV, as both were both getting major pushes on the road to WrestleMania 35.

Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title in the opening match of the event while Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to become a double Women's Champion at the end of the show.

Becky Lynch confirmed her relationship with Seth Rollins during a heated Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. The couple got engaged in August 2019, and their first child, Roux, was born on December 4, 2020.

Becky Lynch has been away from the WWE ring for more than a year now. She took a hiatus last year due to her pregnancy and there's no news yet as to when fans will get to see The Man in action again.

Regardless, the power couple is finally getting married, and wrestling fans couldn't be happier for them. Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory messages and best wishes from the WWE Universe, and here's a look at some of the most notable tweets out of the bunch:

The rumors are true. 💍https://t.co/uJfJ2kDsEc — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 30, 2021

Congratulations to the best couple in WWE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nYwsSHY1iN — Âbdou 🇩🇿 (@Abdou_haceini) June 29, 2021

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch getting married today?



If so, huge congrats to them! Awesome news. pic.twitter.com/Lcg8ibiaNF — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 29, 2021

OMG OMG OMG CONGRATS TO BECKY LYNCH AND SETH ROLLINS pic.twitter.com/C1Mtrt5tdD — iBeast (@ibeastIess) June 29, 2021

Congrats Becky & Seth Rollins who are getting married today 💍🔥💕 pic.twitter.com/upKWfkEy3f — Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) June 29, 2021

Huge Congratulations!! I'm so happy for them ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4i0ysuRJim — Deadly Angelo Lynch (@AngeloLynch97) June 29, 2021

I love it 😍

Congratulations to both of them 🎉 pic.twitter.com/krdRSP6Eun — Âbdou 🇩🇿 (@Abdou_haceini) June 29, 2021

Congrats to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who finally got married today! — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) June 29, 2021

SETH AND BECKY ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!! NO ONE TOUCH ME😭😭😭😭 — Patricia 🧣🧣fan (@longliveswift16) June 29, 2021

Okay but the fact they had planned to get married in 2020 n Covid hit and ruined their plans, but now they're finally being able to, the place they wanted to with friends n fam. I couldn't be more happier for Seth n Becky, two of the loveliest people, they deserve happiness ❤️ — Tash🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) June 29, 2021

The entire Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on their wedding!

