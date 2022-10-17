"Looks better than Roman's" – Twitter erupts after top WWE Superstar hits Roman Reigns' popular move on Braun Strowman

The wrestling world has reacted to WWE star Sami Zayn hitting Braun Strowman with Roman Reigns' iconic Superman Punch.

At a recent WWE Live Event in Phoenix, Zayn teamed up with The Usos to face Braun Strowman and The New Day. During the match, the Honorary Uce also attempted to hit a Spear on the former Universal Champion.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe went berserk after Zayn replicated The Tribal Chief's signature move. While he wasn't so successful in hitting the Spear, it is safe to say that the Superman Punch was on point.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:

Wrestling Update SZN @WrestlingSZN7 WWE Saturday night live event. Sami Zayn Superman Punch to Braun StrowmanWWE Saturday night live event. Sami Zayn Superman Punch to Braun Strowman 😂 WWE Saturday night live event. https://t.co/kJZniE6qtd

Leo Gros @LeoGros6896 @WrestlingSZN7 What the! That might be as good as Roman btw ima shocked that Braun Strowman sold the superman punch from Sami! @WrestlingSZN7 What the! That might be as good as Roman btw ima shocked that Braun Strowman sold the superman punch from Sami!

kdubzs @kdubzss @WrestlingSZN7 Sami Zayn is a national treasure at this point @WrestlingSZN7 Sami Zayn is a national treasure at this point

Leclair2022 @leclair2022 @WrestlingSZN7 And Strowman sold it good lol @WrestlingSZN7 And Strowman sold it good lol

Tres @doynniedarko @WrestlingSZN7 I'm actually surprised that Braun sold it @WrestlingSZN7 I'm actually surprised that Braun sold it 😅

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso should get a win over Sami Zayn

Vince Russo recently claimed that Jey Uso should beat Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match if they ever crossed paths.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he said that Zayn is already over with the WWE Universe, hence, a win for Jey is going to benefit him.

Russo said:

"But now Sami is playing a character on a wrestling show, and he's different, and he's very, very entertaining. Now, if I looked at the cards that I have, Sami doesn't need to be a champion. He's over. If he continues to do what he's doing, he'll be over. I think Jey needs it."

Russo further admitted that Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are way over with fans. He thinks that Jey Uso needs a crucial win more than anyone. He added:

"I think at this point, if we looked at Sami's way over, Roman's way over, so if you look at the big picture, Jey probably needs it more. So in this story, I would really concentrate on how to get Jey Uso over and get him to the next level and make (him) as valuable as the other two. That's what I would do."

A few weeks ago, Roman Reigns officially declared Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline by presenting him with an Honorary Uce shirt.

What is your take on Sami Zayn performing Roman's signature moves? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

