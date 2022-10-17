"Looks better than Roman's" – Twitter erupts after top WWE Superstar hits Roman Reigns' popular move on Braun Strowman

The wrestling world has reacted to WWE star Sami Zayn hitting Braun Strowman with Roman Reigns' iconic Superman Punch.
At a recent WWE Live Event in Phoenix, Zayn teamed up with The Usos to face Braun Strowman and The New Day. During the match, the Honorary Uce also attempted to hit a Spear on the former Universal Champion.
Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe went berserk after Zayn replicated The Tribal Chief's signature move. While he wasn't so successful in hitting the Spear, it is safe to say that the Superman Punch was on point.
Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:
Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso should get a win over Sami Zayn
Vince Russo recently claimed that Jey Uso should beat Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match if they ever crossed paths.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he said that Zayn is already over with the WWE Universe, hence, a win for Jey is going to benefit him.
Russo said:
"But now Sami is playing a character on a wrestling show, and he's different, and he's very, very entertaining. Now, if I looked at the cards that I have, Sami doesn't need to be a champion. He's over. If he continues to do what he's doing, he'll be over. I think Jey needs it."
Russo further admitted that Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are way over with fans. He thinks that Jey Uso needs a crucial win more than anyone. He added:
"I think at this point, if we looked at Sami's way over, Roman's way over, so if you look at the big picture, Jey probably needs it more. So in this story, I would really concentrate on how to get Jey Uso over and get him to the next level and make (him) as valuable as the other two. That's what I would do."
A few weeks ago, Roman Reigns officially declared Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline by presenting him with an Honorary Uce shirt.
What is your take on Sami Zayn performing Roman's signature moves? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.
