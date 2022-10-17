"Get him to the next level" - Former WWE writer feels Jey Uso should defeat 20-year wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that Jey Uso should get a win over Sami Zayn if the two Bloodline members happen to collide inside the ring.

The Bloodline is arguably the most formidable stable in the pro wrestling business today, having dominated WWE's programming in the last few months. However, all is not hunky-dory within the stable, as there have been issues between Jey and Zayn, with the former believing the latter is not fit to be a part of their faction.

With the dispute between the two nowhere close to being resolved, it's safe to say this could possibly result in a match between them sometime down the line.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on who should win if Sami Zayn and Jey Uso go head-to-head. He stated that since The Honorary Uce is already "over" with fans, WWE should book Jey to defeat him.

"But now Sami is playing a character on a wrestling show, and he's different, and he's very, very entertaining. Now, if I looked at the cards that I have, Sami doesn't need to be a champion. He's over. If he continues to do what he's doing, he'll be over. I think Jey needs it," said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, Vince Russo added that Roman Reigns and Zayn are incredibly popular and "over" with fans. As such, Russo explained, the global juggernaut needs to focus on elevating Jey Uso at the level of his stablemates.

"I think at this point, if we looked at Sami's way over, Roman's way over, so if you look at the big picture, Jey probably needs it more. So in this story, I would really concentrate on how to get Jey Uso over and get him to the next level and make as valuable as the other two. That's what I would do." (13:00 - 13:58)

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn doesn't know why Jey Uso dislikes him

A few days ago, The Great Liberator shared his frustrations about Jey Uso disliking him for inexplicable reasons. Zayn said he and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions had a good relationship when he was in NXT.

Sami Zayn feels that Jey takes his responsibility as The Tribal Chief's right-hand man too seriously, which is why he has been questioning his intentions.

The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast @bgwpod Hear me out.



Sami Zayn and Jey Uso as number 1 and 2 in the Royal Rumble match. Hear me out.Sami Zayn and Jey Uso as number 1 and 2 in the Royal Rumble match. https://t.co/qgIm6VDoBu

Fans can expect some more twists in The Bloodline saga, which has kept them captivated in recent weeks. It'll be interesting to see if Zayn and Jey are able to mend their differences or if it all blows up, leading to a full-fledged feud.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why Jey Uso should defeat Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

