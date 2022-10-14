"Come on Uce" - WWE Superstar questions why member of The Bloodline has issues with him

Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has pleaded with his fellow member of The Bloodline, Jey Uso, to get over his dislike of him.

The Bloodline currently rules all over WWE, with its leader Roman Reigns flanked by his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. The Tribal Chief recently made Zayn its honorary Uce, a decision that was welcomed by everyone in the group apart from Jey Uso.

During a recent interview with WWE – Die Woche Sami was asked why he thinks Jey Uso has such a big problem with him and how it can be resolved:

"You know, I don’t know [why Jey Uso doesn’t like me]. The weirdest thing is we’ve always been very cool. You can see videos of us even from NXT when they came down there. We’re dancing together, we’re hanging out, we’ve always gotten along great. But I do think the rivalry he had with Roman Reigns a couple of years ago, in my opinion, it did something to him and to become the right-hand man and all this, it’s obviously a position he takes very seriously and look, I kind of understand not wanting to roll out the welcome mat to an ‘outsider’ at first. But at this point, come on, you know? Come on uce." H/T Post Wrestling

The faction is currently draped in gold. Its leader Roman Reigns rules as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion whilst The Usos hold the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

Hall of Famer on ongoing WWE storyline involving The Bloodline

Recently, Roman Reigns put Sami Zayn in charge of Jey Uso, as the Tag Team champion's behavior has started to cause some friction within the group.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was quick to praise the dynamic between all the various members of The Bloodline:

"I'm loving the interaction between Sami and The Usos," Ray said. "It's as good as the interaction between Heyman and Roman. They are all gelling so well together, even Solo just standing there – and I love Solo just standing there looking like a bada**." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The faction's biggest priority at the moment is to ensure that Roman Reigns does not suffer a shock loss against YouTube star Logan Paul. The two Superstars are set to collide at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

