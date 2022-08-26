"Who’s the mystery woman?"- Twitter erupts after Vince McMahon makes first public appearance post-WWE retirement

Wrestling Twitter was taken by storm last night after former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made his first public appearance at his 77th birthday party.
It's been a while since Vince McMahon announced his retirement shortly after news broke about a hush money scandal investigation. McMahon's retirement was unexpected, and it took the pro-wrestling world by surprise.
McMahon recently celebrated his 77th birthday and was spotted at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City. Former WWE Champion John Cena also attended the party, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. An unidentified woman was seen accompanying McMahon to the party.
A clip from the party quickly went viral on social media, and the WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to the same.
Vince McMahon's hush money scandal was the biggest pro wrestling story of the year
Vince McMahon is dubbed by many as the most controversial entity in the history of pro wrestling. He has been instrumental in turning WWE into a global media conglomerate and is arguably the most successful wrestling promoter of all time.
WWE's investigation into McMahon's hush money scandal led to him retiring from pro wrestling and Stephanie McMahon being named his replacement. Vince McMahon had the following to say about the investigation:
“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said McMahon.
Around the time McMahon retired, WWE legend Triple H was appointed the head of creative and the company's product has seen significant improvement since then. Fans are quite excited about what the future holds for WWE.
There's still no concrete news about the mystery woman's identity who was accompanying McMahon. Given how private McMahon's life is, it seems highly unlikely that much would come out about the woman in question.
