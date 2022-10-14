"Preparing it for WarGames" – Twitter erupts after WWE confirms Bloodline's first-time match against top faction

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to WWE announcing Bloodline vs. Imperium for a house show in Dortmund, Germany.

Imperium currently consists of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. Standing across from them in the ring in Germany will be The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will not be a part of the huge six-man tag team match.

In the aftermath of the massive announcement, Twitter went berserk as many wrestling fans predicted that WWE was preparing for a huge WarGames Match between the two groups.

Twitter user @PeteyMHN also called for a singles match between Gunther and Sikoa. The two men previously collided in NXT.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

SethRollinsERA @ThisAintNathann @WrestleOps There preparing it for war games @WrestleOps There preparing it for war games

Erick ☁🌙 @Erick2_1 @WrestleOps I would love if they do imperium vs brawling brutes va bloodline in war games. @WrestleOps I would love if they do imperium vs brawling brutes va bloodline in war games.

Gavin @gavinwainio @WrestleOps Bloodline vs imperium, drew, KO in war games. Book it HHH @WrestleOps Bloodline vs imperium, drew, KO in war games. Book it HHH

CRAZYRED25🎃 @Crazyred25C



¡Book it, Hunter! @WrestleOps IMPERIUM vs Brawling Brutes vs The Bloodline in War Games¡Book it, Hunter! @WrestleOps IMPERIUM vs Brawling Brutes vs The Bloodline in War Games🔥¡Book it, Hunter!

Jayred |STL-WRESTLING| @Jay_Jay444



Imperium Vs Bloodline SurvivorSeries. Sami kicks Jey out of the match and puts Solo in and Jey and Sami at Ringside. @WrestleOps So I’m thinkingImperium Vs Bloodline SurvivorSeries. Sami kicks Jey out of the match and puts Solo in and Jey and Sami at Ringside. @WrestleOps So I’m thinking Imperium Vs Bloodline SurvivorSeries. Sami kicks Jey out of the match and puts Solo in and Jey and Sami at Ringside.

pete @PeteyMHN @WrestleOps Need that Walter vs Sikoa singles match asap @WrestleOps Need that Walter vs Sikoa singles match asap

Imperium is currently in the midst of a feud with the Brawling Brutes, to whom they lost at Extreme Rules. However, in recent weeks, Gunther has scored two big wins over Sheamus.

The Intercontinental Champion's faction will face The Usos and Solo Sikoa on November 22nd.

Vince Russo recently named the WWE stars he would like to see face The Bloodline at Survivor Series

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently named an all-star line-up that he would like to see face The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, he named Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Matt Riddle to team up and take on Roman Reigns' faction.

Russo said:

"Can I tell you who the team would have to be? And one guy I'm throwing in there who's on the fringe. This is who the all-star team would have to be – Lashley, McIntyre, Brock [Lesnar], and Goldberg. And the only guy I'd put on the fringe there would be [Matt] Riddle." (6:40-7:05)

Lesnar recently made his return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW and set his sights on Lashley. The two are expected to cross paths in the near future in a singles match.

The Beast Incarnate's arch-rival, Reigns, will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

