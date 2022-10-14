Ex-WWE writer thinks 36-year old star should team up with Brock Lesnar to face The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022 (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar had been involved with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline between the summer of 2021 and 2022. It eventually led to a series of feuds, culminating with their epic Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam 2022. While Lesnar is done with Reigns and The Bloodline, an ex-WWE writer thinks he should be involved in a WarGames match against the faction, and pitched a surprising name to ally with him.

Vince Russo was speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Writing with Russo. During the episode, they compared wrestling stars to Rock and Roll icons and also discussed the importance of The Bloodline and why they should be at Survivor Series 2022.

Vince Russo would proceed to name a team to face The Bloodline at the event, namedropping Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and one surprising name - 36-year-old Matt Riddle:

"Can I tell you who the team would have to be? And one guy I'm throwing in there who's on the fringe. This is who the all-star team would have to be - Lashley, McIntyre, Brock [Lesnar], and Goldberg. And the only guy I'd put on the fringe there would be [Matt] Riddle." (6:40-7:05)

It's certainly an interesting combination of stars who have faced each other. McIntyre has defeated Goldberg and Lesnar, as has Bobby Lashley. Riddle has had personal beef with Lesnar and Goldberg as well, making the dynamic all the more interesting.

Brock Lesnar is likely set for a big collision course in Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar is back and it's just in time for the build-up to Crown Jewel 2022. Saudi Arabia's shows are always filled with the biggest names, which means that it shouldn't come as a surprise that Lesnar has a high-profile opponent scheduled in the form of The All Mighty Bobby Lashley. Brock lost the WWE Championship to Bobby this past January at the Royal Rumble.

While Lesnar got a measure of revenge by regaining the WWE title at the Elimination Chamber in February, he is yet to get his win back at the singles level. Lashley has been one of WWE's top stars since 2020, and he took it up a notch in 2022 with his incredible babyface run.

Brock Lesnar cost Lashley the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW this week. While the match isn't official, many expect that it will be made official this Monday when they go face-to-face on RAW.

