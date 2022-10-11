Create

"HHH got WWE on the right track" - Twitter explodes as Brock Lesnar brutalizes Bobby Lashley on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 11, 2022 08:36 AM IST
It looks like Lesnar vs Lashley II is going to be made official soon
It looks like Lesnar vs Lashley II is going to be made official soon

WWE fans on Twitter went into a frenzy after former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to attack Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar returned to RAW and confronted none other than Bobby Lashley. He would assault the United States Champion before his title defense against Seth Rollins, severely weakening him.

Seth Rollins would provoke Lashley enough to go ahead with his title defense despite not being injured. This resulted in Rollins' first title win in nearly three years as he became the new United States Champion. Lesnar cost Lashley the US Title, and his surprise return has got WWE fans buzzing.

Here are some of the several reactions to Brock Lesnar's return and confrontation with Lashley:

@WWE @BrockLesnar @fightbobby HHH got WWE on the right damn track! Surprises after surprises. Loving tonight’s show #WWERaw
The ALL-MIGHTY @fightbobby vs. Cowboy @BrockLesnar MAKE THIS MATCH AN UNSANCTIONED MATCH @TripleH THAT WILL BE AN F'N WAR #WWERaw
Are we getting a @BrockLesnar @fightbobby match … I’m here for it #WWERaw #wwe #wweuniverse
@WWE @BrockLesnar @fightbobby @BrockLesnar IS BACK AND HE JUST MADE A STATEMENT AT THE @fightbobby EXPENSE!!! #WWERaw #Raw #RAWTonight https://t.co/5tj8LZv7Bx
Yo I wanted @fightbobby VS @BrockLesnar at Wrestlemania🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ #WWERaw #USTitle
@BrockLesnar just man handled @fightbobby! Like it was nothing! #WWERAW #RAW #WWE @WWE
@fightbobby Vs @BrockLesnar i don’t care why.. just book it! Period! #WWERAW
@BrockLesnar why you hit @fightbobby in the lip like that with the mic lmao. #WWERaw https://t.co/BWT1aQzC3s
The Beast Brock Lesnar Vs The All Mighty Bobby Lashley Part-2 At Saudi Arabia #CrownJewel #WWERaw @BrockLesnar VS @fightbobby https://t.co/595y0QhuXz
There you have it. @WWERollins is FINALLY a Champion again in WWE.Seth is now the NEW United States Champion.A Match between @fightbobby and @BrockLesnar doesn’t need a Championship.They will run it back at #CrownJewel.I’m Very Happy for Seth.#WWERAW
@BrockLesnar OWED @fightbobby that beating and more. Their story never ended…#WWERaw

Byron Saxton interviewed Bobby Lashley after losing the United States Title, and he made it clear how angry he was at The Beast Incarnate. He said that while he would get back at Rollins for the US Title, he wanted to confront Lesnar first. He then challenged The Beast Incarnate to appear on RAW next week.

With this United States Title victory, Rollins becomes the second person to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion after The Miz.

Are you excited about Lesnar vs. Lashley? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...