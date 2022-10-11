"HHH got WWE on the right track" - Twitter explodes as Brock Lesnar brutalizes Bobby Lashley on RAW

WWE fans on Twitter went into a frenzy after former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to attack Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar returned to RAW and confronted none other than Bobby Lashley. He would assault the United States Champion before his title defense against Seth Rollins, severely weakening him.

Seth Rollins would provoke Lashley enough to go ahead with his title defense despite not being injured. This resulted in Rollins' first title win in nearly three years as he became the new United States Champion. Lesnar cost Lashley the US Title, and his surprise return has got WWE fans buzzing.

Here are some of the several reactions to Brock Lesnar's return and confrontation with Lashley:

Phil Ouimette @Philouimette_



Seth is now the NEW United States Champion.



A Match between



They will run it back at



I’m Very Happy for Seth.



#WWERAW There you have it. @WWERollins is FINALLY a Champion again in WWE.Seth is now the NEW United States Champion.A Match between @fightbobby and @BrockLesnar doesn’t need a Championship.They will run it back at #CrownJewel I’m Very Happy for Seth. There you have it. @WWERollins is FINALLY a Champion again in WWE.Seth is now the NEW United States Champion.A Match between @fightbobby and @BrockLesnar doesn’t need a Championship.They will run it back at #CrownJewel.I’m Very Happy for Seth.#WWERAW

Byron Saxton interviewed Bobby Lashley after losing the United States Title, and he made it clear how angry he was at The Beast Incarnate. He said that while he would get back at Rollins for the US Title, he wanted to confront Lesnar first. He then challenged The Beast Incarnate to appear on RAW next week.

With this United States Title victory, Rollins becomes the second person to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion after The Miz.

Are you excited about Lesnar vs. Lashley? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes