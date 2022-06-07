Twitter explodes as Edge gets kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW

Edge getting kicked out The Judgment Day was one of the most shocking RAW moments in a long time. Nobody expected it to happen, especially since it was just two months into his run with the faction.
This week on the red brand, Finn Balor was announced as the fourth member of the faction. But in a major twist, he got Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to attack their leader Edge, brutalizing him and ensuring that Balor was the man in charge from now on.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident on RAW:
Finn Balor enjoyed a heel run during his second NXT stint, but he never officially turned heel on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, as many have criticized WWE for their handling of the former Universal Champion in his second main roster stint.
However, this could cause drastic changes going forward. It will be interesting to see if WWE is consistent with their push of The Judgment Day without Edge or if they end up falling into the same trap as RETRIBUTION did before the latter got underwhelmingly disbanded.
