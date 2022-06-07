Twitter explodes as Edge gets kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW

Edge getting kicked out The Judgment Day was one of the most shocking RAW moments in a long time. Nobody expected it to happen, especially since it was just two months into his run with the faction.

This week on the red brand, Finn Balor was announced as the fourth member of the faction. But in a major twist, he got Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to attack their leader Edge, brutalizing him and ensuring that Balor was the man in charge from now on.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident on RAW:

Alex Mahoney @Mahoney_413 #TheJudgmentDay with Edge never really did it for me. They all looked cool together but IDK Edge in that role just didn't work IMO. Finn Balor in that role with Priest and Ripley I like it!! I want to see more of it now! #WWERaw #TheJudgmentDay with Edge never really did it for me. They all looked cool together but IDK Edge in that role just didn't work IMO. Finn Balor in that role with Priest and Ripley I like it!! I want to see more of it now! #WWERaw https://t.co/MGG3NrQcKg

Now this is the PRINE we needed!!! @FinnBalor is now the NEW leader of #TheJudgmentDay !!!!!! #WWERAW Now this is the PRIN❌E we needed!!! @FinnBalor is now the NEW leader of #TheJudgmentDay!!!!!! #WWERAW https://t.co/DwiLySTiz8

if you're putting me in another group I created/led the greatest group in professional wrestling of the last 10-15 years🤘🏻 I can't play 2nd fiddle Ever again in a faction.🤘🏻 #WWERaw Finn Balor said Naw son.if you're putting me in another group I created/led the greatest group in professional wrestling of the last 10-15 years🤘🏻 I can't play 2nd fiddle Ever again in a faction.🤘🏻 #TheJudgmentDay Finn Balor said Naw son. if you're putting me in another group I created/led the greatest group in professional wrestling of the last 10-15 years🤘🏻 I can't play 2nd fiddle Ever again in a faction.🤘🏻 #TheJudgmentDay #WWERaw

Mark Johnson @THEmarkajohnson Didn’t see that coming about Edge being kicked out of #TheJudgmentDay but it probably had to happen because of Cody’s injury. #WWERaw Didn’t see that coming about Edge being kicked out of #TheJudgmentDay but it probably had to happen because of Cody’s injury. #WWERaw

Finn Balor enjoyed a heel run during his second NXT stint, but he never officially turned heel on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, as many have criticized WWE for their handling of the former Universal Champion in his second main roster stint.

However, this could cause drastic changes going forward. It will be interesting to see if WWE is consistent with their push of The Judgment Day without Edge or if they end up falling into the same trap as RETRIBUTION did before the latter got underwhelmingly disbanded.

