Twitter explodes as Edge gets kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW

This was one of the most shocking moments on RAW from this week.
Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 07, 2022 08:25 AM IST

Edge getting kicked out The Judgment Day was one of the most shocking RAW moments in a long time. Nobody expected it to happen, especially since it was just two months into his run with the faction.

This week on the red brand, Finn Balor was announced as the fourth member of the faction. But in a major twist, he got Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to attack their leader Edge, brutalizing him and ensuring that Balor was the man in charge from now on.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident on RAW:

Ok we see you @FinnBalor ! #TheJudgmentDay #WWERaw https://t.co/qTqZw6A12o
#TheJudgmentDay with Edge never really did it for me. They all looked cool together but IDK Edge in that role just didn't work IMO. Finn Balor in that role with Priest and Ripley I like it!! I want to see more of it now! #WWERaw https://t.co/MGG3NrQcKg

I need therapy. This #TheJudgmentDay thing has me on the verge of a heart attack. What the hell happened here? #WWERaw @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE & @FinnBalor 😫😫😫
I saw Finn joining #TheJudgmentDay. But I DID NOT see the betrayal happening. I'm about to watch this Raw segment right quick. #WWERaw
Uh @TheBethPhoenix ... @EdgeRatedR is coming home.#WWERAW #Thejudgmentday twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu…

Now this is the PRIN❌E we needed!!! @FinnBalor is now the NEW leader of #TheJudgmentDay!!!!!! #WWERAW https://t.co/DwiLySTiz8
Finn Balor said Naw son. if you're putting me in another group I created/led the greatest group in professional wrestling of the last 10-15 years🤘🏻 I can't play 2nd fiddle Ever again in a faction.🤘🏻 #TheJudgmentDay #WWERaw
If #FinnBálor is going to join #TheJudgmentDay and REPLACE #Edge as its leader, then he just HAS to compete in future PPV matches as #TheDemon. Period. And I think a feud between #TheDemon and #Edge would be very captivating. #WWERaw https://t.co/yzeCuoxNqU

Basically Balor's getting to do what was planned in #WWENXT but didn't get off the ground.#WWERAW #Thejudgmentday
Didn’t see that coming about Edge being kicked out of #TheJudgmentDay but it probably had to happen because of Cody’s injury. #WWERaw
that was... unexpected? #WWERaw #TheJudgmentDay https://t.co/YsDytUuP3f

Finn Balor enjoyed a heel run during his second NXT stint, but he never officially turned heel on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, as many have criticized WWE for their handling of the former Universal Champion in his second main roster stint.

However, this could cause drastic changes going forward. It will be interesting to see if WWE is consistent with their push of The Judgment Day without Edge or if they end up falling into the same trap as RETRIBUTION did before the latter got underwhelmingly disbanded.

Edited by Angana Roy

