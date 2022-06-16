×
"Done to distract from the big Vince McMahon news" - Twitter explodes as WWE reportedly releases Sasha Banks

The Boss is reportedly no longer a WWE Superstar.
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 16, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Sasha Banks has been in the headlines for a while now, but Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning (depending on where you are in the world) brought about one of the worst fears of fans as the star might have been released.

There was already a lot of speculation about WWE releasing Banks. The latest report from Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful claimed that the popular star had been released from WWE, nearly a month after her controversial walk-out from RAW with Naomi.

Sasha Banks has always been one of WWE's most popular stars since 2016, and it's no surprise that there has been an outpouring of love and support following the new reports.

However, some even claimed that the news broke to distract fans from the ongoing controversies surrounding Vince McMahon.

Sasha Banks reportedly released by WWE. Timing seems suspicious if true. Seems evident it was done to distract from the big Vince McMahon news that broke earlier today. twitter.com/TheRajGiri/sta…
Whatever the news maybe regarding @SashaBanksWWE i will be forever her fan and support her whatever she does next in her life. Thank you Sasha
If this is true, this is a no brainer for @TonyKhan #WWENXT #WWERaw #WWE #SmackDown #SashaBanks #AEW #BreakingNews #WrestlingTwitter @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/3BVBwZzaRG
I stopped watching wwe when CHYNA left in 2001 I started watching again in 2016 when I came across @SashaBanksWWE on Instagram if she is gone there is no need to watch anymore 🤷🏽‍♂️ #wwe #SashaBanks https://t.co/kDtmHuWNOI
Sasha Banks is one of the most important wrestlers ever in WWEA trendsetter. A woman who was at the spearhead of change within WWEShe has a catalogue of absolute classics & helped define what women's wrestling should beIf she is gone from WWE, her legacy will forever be 🔥 https://t.co/4ljPEaONi2
sasha banks made me fall more in love with women's wrestling. she forever changed the game. she helped me become who i am. she raised me. i am forever grateful for her. thank you. @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/URSFOP3fiZ
Sasha will always be one of my favorite wrestlers because she was the one who got me into wrestling 😭💙@SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/cPzCmXLMk8
Where ever you go, some will keep watching @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/ce5QStDHzi
99% happy. @SashaBanksWWE is my favorite wrestler ever. She made this industry a better place for women, Black folks, and anyone who was ever told no. She did everything she ever wanted and went out knowing her worth, fighting for her colleagues. Could not be prouder. #MercedesKV twitter.com/dajosc11/statu…
I enjoyed @SashaBanksWWE from the time she faced @itsBayleyWWE during their Iron Woman Match at NXT - that made me become a diehard fan and when she shared her life story growing up I could totally relate to her.Mercedes Varnado - you will always be a legit boss 💕 #SashaBanks twitter.com/JustTalkWrestl… https://t.co/7VDnjDQl8L
As a @SashaBanksWWE fan, this is the kind of news headline that I feared the most, before. Regardless if it's true or not, she'll be leavin @WWE as the GOAT. Someone who changed Wrestling History, forever. twitter.com/PWUnlimited/st…
WWE is nothing without @SashaBanksWWE and @NaomiWWE
You are a star. No matter what the truth is. You’re a mega star and we’re proud of you @SashaBanksWWE. You’re straight $ https://t.co/Zo1uDcCoyY
Sasha Banks appreciation post ❤️your love for pro wrestling and the business itself will never go unnoticed, thank you and Naomi standing up to Vince and WWE when nobody else would, you are truly one of a kind 💯#SashaBanks @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/dWtH25Yrdl

Could the reported release be WWE's decision or of Sasha Banks?

As of this writing, it's unknown whether Sasha Banks personally asked for her reported WWE release or if the company made the decision. Either way, it seems evident that the two parties have not been on good terms.

Unfortunately, the story behind what happened is unlikely to emerge for a while as there have been differing accounts and sometimes contradictory reports.

Until we hear the actual side of the story from Banks (and Naomi), much of it will remain rumors and speculation. Either way, there's no doubt that Banks is one of the greatest female talents to ever step foot inside a WWE ring.

The Boss has often been referred to as the best in-ring competitor among the Four Horsewomen (Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch). Even if she never returns to WWE, her accolades in the company are Hall of Fame-worthy.

