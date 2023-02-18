Create

Twitter goes crazy as Nikki Cross makes absurd cameo during SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 18, 2023 09:23 IST
Nikki Cross was on SmackDown this week
Nikki Cross was on SmackDown this week

Nikki Cross made a surprise appearance on SmackDown this week and had an interesting interaction with the commentary team. The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their reactions to the spot.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event tomorrow night, she will compete inside the unforgiving structure alongside five other women. The remaining competitors are Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Natalya.

The winner of the match will go on to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Asuka collided in a singles match, with Carmella on commentary.

During the bout, Raquel Rodriguez made her way to ringside and confronted Carmella. Nikki Cross suddenly appeared next to the announce table and surprisingly kissed Michael Cole's head multiple times. She then sat on Wade Barrett's lap while the match was still going on in the ring.

Wrestling fans had mixed reactions to Nikki Cross kissing Michael Cole's head.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Nikki Cross was kissing Michael Cole 😂😂 #SmackDown
Nikki Cross likes Michael Cole as much as Bayley hates Michael Cole. #WWE #Smackdown
No but like I don't understand this Nikki Cross. Kinda cringe just like??? #SmackDown
Nikki Cross asking Michael Cole to be her best friend is too cute LMAO
Nikki Cross brings the show to a screeching hault. She will do the same in the chamber as she did at war games. #SmackDown
Why is Nikki Cross back to doing that stupid gimmick? And Auska isn’t any different from the baby face version.
Be careful @MichaelCole Nikki Cross might lick your face like the bushwhackers 😂😂
Nikki Cross being around Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.#SmackDown https://t.co/yckKimcPUK
Carmella’s got Corey Graves and Nikki Cross got Wade Barrett!😅😂🤣 #SmackDown https://t.co/hAP8QTmRxi
@WWE What is Nikki Cross doing, I'm so confused on the character lol.

Asuka defeated Liv Morgan via submission, and the women had a brawl in the ring. The Empress of Tomorrow stood tall in the end.

Who do you think will win the Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...