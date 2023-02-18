Nikki Cross made a surprise appearance on SmackDown this week and had an interesting interaction with the commentary team. The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their reactions to the spot.
At the Elimination Chamber premium live event tomorrow night, she will compete inside the unforgiving structure alongside five other women. The remaining competitors are Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Natalya.
The winner of the match will go on to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Asuka collided in a singles match, with Carmella on commentary.
During the bout, Raquel Rodriguez made her way to ringside and confronted Carmella. Nikki Cross suddenly appeared next to the announce table and surprisingly kissed Michael Cole's head multiple times. She then sat on Wade Barrett's lap while the match was still going on in the ring.
Wrestling fans had mixed reactions to Nikki Cross kissing Michael Cole's head.
Asuka defeated Liv Morgan via submission, and the women had a brawl in the ring. The Empress of Tomorrow stood tall in the end.
