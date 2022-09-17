"Kinda ridiculous that full timers never get their shot" - Twitter goes crazy as Roman Reigns edges one step closer to a huge match against unbeaten WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and PWInsider have suggested that WWE is building towards a potential showdown between the two men. This comes following The Head of the Table's appearance on the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast.

In reaction to Reigns vs. Paul being almost confirmed to take place in Saudi Arabia, wrestling fans on Twitter went insane with mixed reactions.

A portion of fans seemed quite excited regarding the idea of The Maverick facing WWE's current biggest star. Whereas, a few criticized the decision to put Paul in the ring with Reigns.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps People seem to be really underestimating the potential banger/fun in a Roman Reigns v Logan Paul match. People seem to be really underestimating the potential banger/fun in a Roman Reigns v Logan Paul match.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Logan Paul exceeded all my expectations in his first two WWE matches.



I have no doubt that he will kill it against Roman Reigns. Logan Paul exceeded all my expectations in his first two WWE matches.I have no doubt that he will kill it against Roman Reigns. https://t.co/USFZFRxYAZ

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Sami vs Logan Paul at Extreme Rules. A great first step if Logan wants to go after Roman’s titles. Sami vs Logan Paul at Extreme Rules. A great first step if Logan wants to go after Roman’s titles.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse We're living in a crazy timeline where Roman Reigns is facing Logan Paul in a marquee match. This is huge. We're living in a crazy timeline where Roman Reigns is facing Logan Paul in a marquee match. This is huge. https://t.co/0vZXtVfYXX

Ro ❄️ @SethsKO Logan Paul & Roman Reigns would actually go hard, like bruh Logan Paul & Roman Reigns would actually go hard, like bruh https://t.co/zu5oYINGP4

Jeremy 'Da Dermy' Lambert @jeremylambert88 Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in over 1000 days.



Logan Paul has never been pinned in WWE.



This is a superfight between two titans at the top of their game. Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in over 1000 days. Logan Paul has never been pinned in WWE. This is a superfight between two titans at the top of their game.

Zack-A-Tack SALT OF THE EARTH IS BACK! 🔥 @kaleodoeverthin



I get that the reports saying that Roman won't be losing his world titles this year, but imagine if the reports doesn't came out & they make Logan Paul



Kinda ridiculous that full timers never get their shot Can you imagine if this happen?I get that the reports saying that Roman won't be losing his world titles this year, but imagine if the reports doesn't came out & they make Logan Paul #WWE World champ.Kinda ridiculous that full timers never get their shot #WWE CrownJewel Can you imagine if this happen?I get that the reports saying that Roman won't be losing his world titles this year, but imagine if the reports doesn't came out & they make Logan Paul #WWE World champ.Kinda ridiculous that full timers never get their shot #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/lhuIQtgDMc

Tomm @TQSherwood If that major news is a Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns match I’m going to laugh lmao If that major news is a Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns match I’m going to laugh lmao

Soundwave @LocalSoundwave bro



look at me



look at me



I need Logan Paul to be the one who ends Roman's 2 year long reign. I want havoc bro look at melook at meI need Logan Paul to be the one who ends Roman's 2 year long reign. I want havoc

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns is the biggest match that WWE can do right now.



They would've been foolish to leave that money & hype on the table. Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns is the biggest match that WWE can do right now.They would've been foolish to leave that money & hype on the table.

Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” @JoshGreshamORG Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul confirmed? Let the Twitter meltdown begin Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul confirmed? Let the Twitter meltdown begin 😂😂 https://t.co/GTsAqye5AC

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Immediate reactions to Roman Reigns v Logan Paul being made for Crown Jewel this year? Immediate reactions to Roman Reigns v Logan Paul being made for Crown Jewel this year?

iBeast @ibeastIess Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel is going to be a nasty banger.



People are not ready for this masterclass. Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel is going to be a nasty banger. People are not ready for this masterclass.

Hours before tonight's SmackDown, Paul teased a "massive announcement" for the show. He will appear on the blue brand after accepting an invitation from Triple H on social media.

The popular YouTuber recently interviewed Reigns on his podcast and initially planted the seeds for a match between the two men. As it stands, the 27-year-old star is unbeaten in WWE, having competed at both WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022.

Roman Reigns is expected to defend his world championships outside of the US once again

Roman Reigns' next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly enough, his latest title defense was in the UK against Drew McIntyre, whom he defeated at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

The Tribal Chief unified the two World Championships at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Title. Following his historic win over The Beast Incarnate, Reigns defended his titles against Matt Riddle on SmackDown.

He then squared off against Lesnar in an insane Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022, a match that he won with assistance from The Bloodline.

Are you excited for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comment section!

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the potential match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul? Yes No 0 votes so far