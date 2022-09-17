"Kinda ridiculous that full timers never get their shot" - Twitter goes crazy as Roman Reigns edges one step closer to a huge match against unbeaten WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.
Reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and PWInsider have suggested that WWE is building towards a potential showdown between the two men. This comes following The Head of the Table's appearance on the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast.
In reaction to Reigns vs. Paul being almost confirmed to take place in Saudi Arabia, wrestling fans on Twitter went insane with mixed reactions.
A portion of fans seemed quite excited regarding the idea of The Maverick facing WWE's current biggest star. Whereas, a few criticized the decision to put Paul in the ring with Reigns.
Hours before tonight's SmackDown, Paul teased a "massive announcement" for the show. He will appear on the blue brand after accepting an invitation from Triple H on social media.
The popular YouTuber recently interviewed Reigns on his podcast and initially planted the seeds for a match between the two men. As it stands, the 27-year-old star is unbeaten in WWE, having competed at both WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022.
Roman Reigns is expected to defend his world championships outside of the US once again
Roman Reigns' next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly enough, his latest title defense was in the UK against Drew McIntyre, whom he defeated at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.
The Tribal Chief unified the two World Championships at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Title. Following his historic win over The Beast Incarnate, Reigns defended his titles against Matt Riddle on SmackDown.
He then squared off against Lesnar in an insane Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022, a match that he won with assistance from The Bloodline.
