Wrestling Twitter was quite vocal over John Cena wearing a skirt for his role in his upcoming movie, Ricky Stanicky.

John Cena is currently in Melbourne, Australia. The WWE legend is shooting his upcoming movie and was recently spotted wearing a short skirt and heels for his role in the same.

Cena's picture quickly went viral on Twitter and received a variety of responses from wrestling fans. Check out some of the reactions below:

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews Photos of John Cena filming his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’ via TMZ. Toxic masculinity? Yeah, she doesn’t go herePhotos of John Cena filming his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’ via TMZ. Toxic masculinity? Yeah, she doesn’t go here 💅 Photos of John Cena filming his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’ via TMZ. https://t.co/7U9MafdWAB

Leo @pncheleo @TMZ He’s been on a downfall ever since his china comments…. @TMZ He’s been on a downfall ever since his china comments….

sherleucantbcerius @sherleucantbe @TMZ This guy just takes any job he's offered. @TMZ This guy just takes any job he's offered.

I'M SEEING TXT NOW THAT I GOT MY UTERUS REMOVED @ihatecrayons this is hands down the hottest thing john cena has ever done. even though I've always liked him I have never found him attractive before but this, this is good. the skirt looks SO great on him omfg this is hands down the hottest thing john cena has ever done. even though I've always liked him I have never found him attractive before but this, this is good. the skirt looks SO great on him omfg https://t.co/IlBdYa09rl

Casey (they/them) @theveganearper there’s nothing “masculine” about your hatred. It’s just sad. The amount of men upset over John Cena rocking a skirt and heels for a movie is comical. Even if it wasn’t for a movie, he looks amazing in it so what’s the problem? Stop being fragilethere’s nothing “masculine” about your hatred. It’s just sad. The amount of men upset over John Cena rocking a skirt and heels for a movie is comical. Even if it wasn’t for a movie, he looks amazing in it so what’s the problem? Stop being fragile 💅 there’s nothing “masculine” about your hatred. It’s just sad. https://t.co/1Ix5XvZNwm

Alesha Burton @AleshaBurton8 @ungodlyrollins John Cena is making a huge mistake whatever movie he’s doing where he’s wearing a skirt! Been a mess up his acting career ! @ungodlyrollins John Cena is making a huge mistake whatever movie he’s doing where he’s wearing a skirt! Been a mess up his acting career !😳

John Cena has been an actor for about 17 years at this point

WWE Studios produced Cena's first movie. The Marine came out in 2006 and did quite well after it was released on DVD.

The WWE veteran has starred in a long list of movies since then and is currently a full-time actor. Cena rarely makes WWE appearances anymore and seems quite dedicated to making it big as a Hollywood star.

In one of his past interviews, Cena compared his journey as an actor to that of his WWE run. Here's what he said:

"It kind of mirrors the path that I was fortunate enough to take in WWE. I came from obscurity kind of like most all of us do. There are only a few WWE superstars that are chosen from the second they walk in as like, 'Hey, we're going to push this guy as a main event guy. This guy's going to be a player.'"

Cena opened up about how one gets bigger opportunities if they are passionate about their work:

"I kind of struggled to find identity and had to earn every inch. Not saying that the other way of the process is bad. But when you begin to make connections and you believe in your work and you have passion in what you do, you start getting larger and larger opportunities which are merely a chance to either make or break yourself," John said. [H/T DT NEXT]

Cena's upcoming movie will certainly be an interesting watch. The former WWE Champion has never played a role like this, and it remains to be seen how he fares on the big screen while wearing a skirt and heels.

