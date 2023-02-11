Wrestling Twitter was quite vocal over John Cena wearing a skirt for his role in his upcoming movie, Ricky Stanicky.
John Cena is currently in Melbourne, Australia. The WWE legend is shooting his upcoming movie and was recently spotted wearing a short skirt and heels for his role in the same.
Cena's picture quickly went viral on Twitter and received a variety of responses from wrestling fans. Check out some of the reactions below:
John Cena has been an actor for about 17 years at this point
WWE Studios produced Cena's first movie. The Marine came out in 2006 and did quite well after it was released on DVD.
The WWE veteran has starred in a long list of movies since then and is currently a full-time actor. Cena rarely makes WWE appearances anymore and seems quite dedicated to making it big as a Hollywood star.
In one of his past interviews, Cena compared his journey as an actor to that of his WWE run. Here's what he said:
"It kind of mirrors the path that I was fortunate enough to take in WWE. I came from obscurity kind of like most all of us do. There are only a few WWE superstars that are chosen from the second they walk in as like, 'Hey, we're going to push this guy as a main event guy. This guy's going to be a player.'"
Cena opened up about how one gets bigger opportunities if they are passionate about their work:
"I kind of struggled to find identity and had to earn every inch. Not saying that the other way of the process is bad. But when you begin to make connections and you believe in your work and you have passion in what you do, you start getting larger and larger opportunities which are merely a chance to either make or break yourself," John said. [H/T DT NEXT]
Cena's upcoming movie will certainly be an interesting watch. The former WWE Champion has never played a role like this, and it remains to be seen how he fares on the big screen while wearing a skirt and heels.
What was your immediate reaction to John Cena's outfit for his new movie?