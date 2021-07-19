Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and others react to Big E becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2021

Big E did it! After years and years of waiting for an opportunity to get a world title push, Big E has won this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. This guarantees him a shot at either of the world champions at any time or anywhere he wants within the next year.

Earlier in the night, Nikki A.S.H. won the Women's Money in the Bank match. While the reaction from fans to her winning was mixed, that is not the case with Big E.

The WWE Universe is extremely delighted at Big E becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 and is applauding WWE for finally giving him the push that he has deserved for so long.

Following Big E's massive victory, several WWE Superstars, fans, and other wrestling personalities reacted to the same on Twitter. Check out some of the best tweets celebrating Big E's victory:

EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) July 19, 2021

❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nhc4auNEcI — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 19, 2021

BIG EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 19, 2021

I AM LITERALLY CRYING RIGHT NOW BIG E IS MR. MONEY IN THE BANK!!!! pic.twitter.com/zeMDrgFyV7 — Pulkit (@MahaIicia) July 19, 2021

Big E has busted his ass for years, phenomenal tag team wrestler with the new day, even more phenomenal singles wrestler. This man deserves a world championship run. Congrats to big E #MITB pic.twitter.com/Nadm1H3Bk2 — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 19, 2021

Honestly Big E winning the #MITB is such a feel good moment.



I can't believe he's finally getting his chance in the main event ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BzI2JaATrD — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) July 19, 2021

ITS A NEW DAY YES IT IS. LETS GOOOOO BIG E IS MR MONEY IN THE BANK #MITB pic.twitter.com/qM01bUYbHh — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) July 19, 2021

After So Many Years

of Sacrifice, #BigE

Finally Achieved An

Incredible Feat And is

Closer To Becoming

A World Champion! pic.twitter.com/5wxshLnaTW — The New Era (@ConnectWWE) July 19, 2021

Big E is about to be world champion 😭 #MITB pic.twitter.com/RgIef6lU90 — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 19, 2021

Who could Big E cash in his Money in the Bank contract on?

Big E has a big choice

Competing on Friday Night SmackDown, Big E winning the Money in the Bank contract should likely mean him cashing in on the Universal Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns. However, there is a very good storyline reason for him to show up on Monday Night RAW and cash-in on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Tonight at WWE Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE title against Kofi Kingston. Lashley went on to destroy Kofi and won the match in a dominating manner. Following this, it won't be a bad idea for Big E to avenge his New Day brother by defeating Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Big E cashing in on Bobby Lashley is also possible because WWE seems to be in no hurry to take the Universal Championship off Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will likely hold on to his title at least until next year's WrestleMania, where he is rumored to face The Rock.

What do you make of Big E's big victory at WWE Money in the Bank 2021? Who do you think the brand new Mr. Money in the Bank should cash in on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

