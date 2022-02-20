Twitter reacts as Brock Lesnar wins 7th WWE title at Elimination Chamber 2022

Brock Lesnar won his seventh WWE title after destroying everyone in his path inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Brock Lesnar was one of the participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last night at the Jeddah Super Dome. Lesnar put down Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory in quick succession to win the whole thing, thus winning the WWE title in the process.

Shortly after Lesnar's win, WWE confirmed the main event of WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate will take on Roman Reigns in a "Winner Take All" match at The Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar has waited for months to get his hands on Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE SummerSlam 2021 after a long hiatus from wrestling. He confronted Reigns after the latter's Universal title victory over WWE legend John Cena.

The two arch-rivals met in the main event of Crown Jewel 2021, with Reigns stealing a victory over Lesnar. Ever since then, Lesnar has wanted to face Reigns once again.

The two superstars were set to face off at WWE Day 1, but Reigns' positive COVID-19 diagnosis changed things in a hurry. Lesnar was added to the WWE title Fatal Four-Way match and ended up pinning Big E to win the coveted belt.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Lesnar lost the belt to Bobby Lashley due to interference by Reigns. Later that night, he won the Men's Royal Rumble match to confirm his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

After last night's Elimination Chamber victory, Lesnar is now heading to The Grandest Stage Of Them All with the intent of becoming a double champion.

Lesnar could be seen celebrating with fans at ringside and taking selfies with them after his big win inside the hellish structure. Wrestling Twitter told a different story, though.

Twitter reactions to Lesnar's win have been mostly negative, with a few positive tweets sprinkled in between.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Andre @ChristianFNCage @WWE @WWE RomanReigns @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar This seals the deal. I am no longer a WWE fan. I’m going to Control Your Narrative where they know how to run a real Sports Entertainment company. See you all January 6, 2023 for their biggest show of the year, CYN Capitol Punishment! @WWE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar This seals the deal. I am no longer a WWE fan. I’m going to Control Your Narrative where they know how to run a real Sports Entertainment company. See you all January 6, 2023 for their biggest show of the year, CYN Capitol Punishment!

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



It’s official - Reigns v Lesnar - Title for Title at Mania.



I hate it.



#WWEChamber Brock Lesnar the new WWE Champion.It’s official - Reigns v Lesnar - Title for Title at Mania.I hate it. Brock Lesnar the new WWE Champion.It’s official - Reigns v Lesnar - Title for Title at Mania.I hate it.#WWEChamber

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows I love Brock Lesnar as a face, I but I don’t think this match vs Reigns needs both belts.



I don’t know how to feel. I love Brock Lesnar as a face, I but I don’t think this match vs Reigns needs both belts. I don’t know how to feel.

Oliver Wahlstrom Stan @WahlstromStan @WWE @BrockLesnar Literally no point of the Rumble. Could've just made Lesnar challenge Reigns and they would've had the match anyway. Good job Vince, 6 years later and the SAME people are on top. Can't write new talent if he tried. @WWE @BrockLesnar Literally no point of the Rumble. Could've just made Lesnar challenge Reigns and they would've had the match anyway. Good job Vince, 6 years later and the SAME people are on top. Can't write new talent if he tried. https://t.co/uJeASXmopQ

☻ @MrHemJ @WWE @BrockLesnar So you’ve decided to just give up on the entire roster then, fair enough. @WWE @BrockLesnar So you’ve decided to just give up on the entire roster then, fair enough.

amir ⭑ @sacntusomen @WWE @BrockLesnar Fans wanted brock to win so we could get title vs title at mania now mad because we’re getting what they wanted @WWE @BrockLesnar Fans wanted brock to win so we could get title vs title at mania now mad because we’re getting what they wanted

What was your reaction to Brock Lesnar winning his 10th World title at the 2022 Elimination Chamber event?

Are you excited to see Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38?

