Twitter Reacts to Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship win: Triple H, Asuka and others congratulate the Genius Of The Sky

Io Shirai is the new queen of the NXT Women's division.

The Joshi Judas will now usher in a new era on NXT.

There is a new queen in town!

Io Shirai has finally done it. After chasing the title for so long, the Joshi Judas has finally got the NXT Women's Championship around her waist.

In what was a night where the Women's division of NXT lived up to expectations, the Joshi Judas defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a classic encounter.

It was not easy to pick a winner in this contest as all three women gave it their all. There were some insane spots in the match as well with the Joshi Judas jumping off the top of the set and on to her opponents.

In the end, it was a moment of brilliance that gave Shirai her deserved NXT Women's title win. It seemed like Charlotte was going to secure another win and a successful championship defense when she had the Figure 8 locked in on Ripley. Just when we thought we were going to see shades of WrestleMania 36, Io Shirai executed a perfect Moonsault on her opponents to break up the submission and also get the pinfall.

The journey has not been easy for Io Shirai. She has had a lot of opportunities at the title before but always came up short. It was after one of her famous matches against Shayna Baszler that Io Shirai decided to embrace the dark side and become a heel. However, that did not stop the NXT Universe from cheering her on everytime she stepped inside the ring.

Well, there is a new queen on NXT and the fans, Superstars and even legends seem to be happy with this win for Io Shirai.

So, let's take a look at the best reactions from Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship win.

Reactions to Io Shirai's title win

What an absolutely incredible main event. So proud of all three of the women in this match.



Congratulations to @shirai_io, the NEW #WWENXT Women’s Champion!#NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ILMEJByLY6 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2020

I would let you bring your streamers to my house @shirai_io #Congrats 🎉 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 8, 2020

Congrats on you @WWENXT women’s championship @shirai_io! Happy for you my friend!!!! — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) June 8, 2020

.@shirai_io is one of the greatest of all time. And now she’s proven that to the world. Congratulations Champ! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tlHAOqcLkC — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) June 8, 2020

Io Shirai has finally won the NXT women’s championship #NXTTakeOver — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) June 8, 2020

Congratulations, The New NXT Champion @shirai_io. Three big Champs from Japanese Joshi Wrestling now. I gotta do my best too. #gtmv #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse #ChocoPro — Emi Sakura さくらえみ (@EmiSakura_gtmv) June 8, 2020

Io is the best. Prove me wrong! #NXTTakeOver — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) June 8, 2020