Twitter reacts to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two

Following yesterday's first part, Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver took place in the Capitol Wrestling Center. On the preshow, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick defeated Breezango to become number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The main show was opened by Poppy, who performed a rendition of Adam and the Ants' Stand and Deliver, followed by the new song Say Cheese. The opening match of the main show was the ladder match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin, where Escobar was crowned the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

The NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart successfully defended their titles against The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) in a high-flying bout.

Next was Johnny Gargano's defense of the NXT North American Championship. It looked as though there would be a new North American Champion, but Johnny Gargano managed to turn it around and retain his title.

Finn Balor faced off against Karrion Kross to defend his NXT Championship. This match could've gone either way. But in the end, it was Kross, with the help of Scarlett, who stood tall and lifted the NXT Championship, starting his second NXT title reign.

The final match for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was the unsanctioned match between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. Fans expressed sadness over both men getting a new entrance theme, but they finally got to see the bitter rivalry between the once-teammates come to blows eventually during this match. After a grueling back-and-forth.

Twitter was on fire for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

As titles changed hands and huge moments occurred on tonight's show, the WWE Universe shared its opinions on Twitter. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Advertisement

Super emotional right now guys. Send help ☺️😭☺️😭☺️😭🥲🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/lTGvzWGdHC — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Balor's recent run has been absolutely flawless https://t.co/hStixxLCnq — Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) April 9, 2021

Time is not a line, but a series of now-points.



And now,

I am the new beginning.



Get ready.#HandOfTime — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Not trying to tell Adam Cole what to do, but he should definitely burn Kyle’s denim jacket after he beats him. I know I would. — Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) April 9, 2021

No more boom, no more classic UE theme song and no more Undisputed era.



pain. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/0IWhsMhj9P — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 9, 2021

Cole vs. Kyle hurts my heart. But also, wow. #NXTTakeOver — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) April 9, 2021

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver was a high-intensity show, where we witnessed a series of epic matches. What was your favorite moment from the show? Let us know in the comments.