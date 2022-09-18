"Listen carefully to the Wiseman" – Twitter goes berserk as Paul Heyman rips apart Logan Paul during WWE press conference

Paul Heyman was at his vicious best on the mic as he represented the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at a recent press conference in Las Vegas. Twitter erupted over Heyman's verbal duel with Logan Paul as the WWE Universe expressed their thoughts.

In the wake of their run-in during the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul threw down the challenge for Roman Reigns. In a special presser, Triple H officially announced the match for Crown Jewel on November 5. He added that he will decide if Logan was, in fact, good enough to blow away The Tribal Chief in a singles encounter.

During the conference, Heyman urged Logan Paul to walk away from the match and save himself from the beating that The Tribal Chief would lay on him.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the fiery promo and spoke about the drubbing that was in store for the YouTube megastar at Crown Jewel.

Some fans even felt that the YouTube sensation should have heeded Paul Heyman's advice.

At the same time, some members of the WWE Universe were not pleased with the announcement and shared their opinions on the matchup.

Paul Heyman also had a run-in with Logan Paul on SmackDown this week

This week, Logan Paul kicked off SmackDown looking for a showdown with Roman Reigns. The YouTube sensation mentioned that he had one lucky punch in him to end Roman's 740-days plus championship reign.

Logan was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who was out to persuade him against calling out The Head of The Table. The Wiseman mentioned that Logan's athletic background or social media popularity would not come in handy inside the ring with Reigns. However, seeing as the 27-year-old was adamant, Heyman asked The Bloodline to "handle" him.

Sami Zayn stepped in and tried to handle the situation but got a right jab from Logan Paul that laid him out on the mat.

Who do you think will prevail when Roman Reigns meets Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

