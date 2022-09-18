Create

"Listen carefully to the Wiseman" – Twitter goes berserk as Paul Heyman rips apart Logan Paul during WWE press conference

Paul Heyman did not mice his words against Logan Paul
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 18, 2022 12:54 PM IST

Paul Heyman was at his vicious best on the mic as he represented the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at a recent press conference in Las Vegas. Twitter erupted over Heyman's verbal duel with Logan Paul as the WWE Universe expressed their thoughts.

In the wake of their run-in during the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul threw down the challenge for Roman Reigns. In a special presser, Triple H officially announced the match for Crown Jewel on November 5. He added that he will decide if Logan was, in fact, good enough to blow away The Tribal Chief in a singles encounter.

During the conference, Heyman urged Logan Paul to walk away from the match and save himself from the beating that The Tribal Chief would lay on him.

WISDOM from the Wiseman! #WWECrownJewel @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV https://t.co/w5gKJlQnuM

Fans on Twitter reacted to the fiery promo and spoke about the drubbing that was in store for the YouTube megastar at Crown Jewel.

@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Logan pauls sweet ride ends at crown jewel, the tribal chiefs gone beat the crap outta him. I love that push by the way 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Don't mess with the Tribal Chief
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Roman why is your mouthpiece speaking for you? Because he is my mouthpiece and that’s what he is supposed to do! 🤷‍♂️
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Heymannnnnn😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃 words
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV UFC VIBES!
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV https://t.co/qTqrVjO4iG
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV I was waiting all day for this ☝️
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Big time shit right here! Love it! Hope this is something g they could ti us to do with future big main events!

Some fans even felt that the YouTube sensation should have heeded Paul Heyman's advice.

@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Love it Paul!! So happy you're back! Logan needs to listen to you!
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV "he's not my boy, he's my tribal chief" XD
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Damn PAUL, u savage! 😂
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV And listen carefully to the Wiseman

At the same time, some members of the WWE Universe were not pleased with the announcement and shared their opinions on the matchup.

@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV Wrestling used to be good. Now they resort to this joke? Logan Paul???? This is pathetic
@HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn @WWE @peacock @LoganPaul @DawgHouseVegas @ResortsWorldLV This match sucks …. We all know Logan Paul will lose this match in less 15 minutes. Roman Reigns deserved a better opponent.

Paul Heyman also had a run-in with Logan Paul on SmackDown this week

This week, Logan Paul kicked off SmackDown looking for a showdown with Roman Reigns. The YouTube sensation mentioned that he had one lucky punch in him to end Roman's 740-days plus championship reign.

Logan was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who was out to persuade him against calling out The Head of The Table. The Wiseman mentioned that Logan's athletic background or social media popularity would not come in handy inside the ring with Reigns. However, seeing as the 27-year-old was adamant, Heyman asked The Bloodline to "handle" him.

Things go as planned @SamiZayn?#SmackDown https://t.co/P2YegWKm6m

Sami Zayn stepped in and tried to handle the situation but got a right jab from Logan Paul that laid him out on the mat.

Who do you think will prevail when Roman Reigns meets Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

