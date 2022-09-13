"I just found those magazines" – Twitter goes wild captioning WWE's recent picture of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe had a fun time on social media, posting comments on a recent picture of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

The newest member of The Judgment Day embraced his dark side as he joined forces with the nefarious stable. This week, Dominik appeared in a backstage segment. The young star claimed that he was tired of the disrespect from Edge and would take care of the Hall of Famer during their match. He also lashed out at his father and mentioned that he was done living under his shadow.

During the segment, Rhea Ripley was seen whispering something in Dominik's ear. WWE captured the moment and asked the fans to post some creative captions for the picture.

Fans went crazy with the activity and came up with all sorts of hilarious responses.

. @AceGOAT22 @WWE “Tell Rey that you got your own McDonalds money now” @WWE “Tell Rey that you got your own McDonalds money now”

Jason Storm @boygenius812 @WWE When you don't remember your lines but luckily "papi" is there to help @WWE When you don't remember your lines but luckily "papi" is there to help

Cole Hallmark @ColeSlawOW @WWE My teacher whispering in my ear to pack up all my things because my mom has come to pick me up early @WWE My teacher whispering in my ear to pack up all my things because my mom has come to pick me up early

Lovesa🦍🏴‍☠️🍿🍍🍕 @digirasu @WWE "If you beat Edge, we'll go for Churros after the match" @WWE "If you beat Edge, we'll go for Churros after the match"

The Judgment Day was heavily featured throughout the show. Even Rey Mysterio showed up in a backstage segment, where he requested Domink not to proceed with the match against Edge.

Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day destroyed Edge in the main event

Intent on carving out a name for himself, Dominik took to the ring with vicious intentions against his "uncle" Edge.

However, The Rated-R Superstar proved to be more than a match for young Dominik. As Edge gained momentum and prepared to teach the youngster a lesson, Rey Mysterio showed up.

The Legendary Luchador stepped in and begged his friend to show mercy to his son. In the confusion that followed, The Judgment Day landed several chair shots on Edge. The veteran was left writhing in pain in the middle of the ring as the faction stood over his body in jubiliation.

What's your opinion of The Judgment Day? What lies next for the young Dominik Mysterio? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

