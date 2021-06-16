Twitter reacts to Renee Paquette's baby announcement

In case you haven't heard, Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young in WWE) just gave birth to her first child with her husband, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Paquette revealed the news on Twitter, along with some info regarding her podcast, Oral Sessions - specifically, who the first co-host will be while she's on maternity leave (so to speak).

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

It didn't take long at all for both her fellow members of the wrestling media and wrestling personalities, themselves, to send their best wishes. She heard plenty of from her husband's fellow AEW stars:

Yay!!! My kids future bestie is here!! Congrats girl! Enjoy her ❤️ — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 15, 2021

Congrats to you & Jon! — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 15, 2021

Congratulations!! 💕🥳 — ♥ Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) June 15, 2021

Renee Paquette gets some love from the rest of the wrestling world

Some of her former WWE colleagues and other wrestlers from all over sent their warmest regards:

So happy for you both!! Can’t wait to meet the little one ❤️ Congrats girly!! N https://t.co/ocbjHq0WwD — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 15, 2021

CONGRATS! pic.twitter.com/JJ5TZYLDLq — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 15, 2021

Congrats momma! — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 15, 2021

Congratulations!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) June 15, 2021

Aunties time to spoil 😈😈😈😈 congratulations babes!!!! Love you!! Can’t wait to meet her!! pic.twitter.com/3VOp7bMFim — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) June 15, 2021

Congratulations!! — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 15, 2021

Even some of our colleagues in the wrestling press helped welcome the bouncing baby girl into the world:

CONGRATS!!!!! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 15, 2021

Yessssss! Congratulations! I am so happy for you and Jon! — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) June 15, 2021

And even Canada's official unofficial food, Kraft Dinner, had to help celebrate their fellow countrywoman's special day:

Congratulations on your baby girl @ReneePaquette!! We hope you named her Katie after your favourite meal 😉 (Katie... KD. Get it?). — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 15, 2021

Finally, even her old employer sent their warmest regards. Interestingly, there's no mention of her husband, though.

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the one and only @ReneePaquette on the birth of her baby girl! pic.twitter.com/NdIrwUzbos — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021

Of course, everyone here at SportsKeeda sends their warmest regards and congratulations to the new family, and we're looking forward to when Renee can get back to her incredible podcast.

