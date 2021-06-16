Create
Notifications
×

Twitter reacts to Renee Paquette's baby announcement

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette
Kevin Christopher Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
News
Modified 38 min ago

In case you haven't heard, Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young in WWE) just gave birth to her first child with her husband, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Paquette revealed the news on Twitter, along with some info regarding her podcast, Oral Sessions - specifically, who the first co-host will be while she's on maternity leave (so to speak).

It didn't take long at all for both her fellow members of the wrestling media and wrestling personalities, themselves, to send their best wishes. She heard plenty of from her husband's fellow AEW stars:

Renee Paquette gets some love from the rest of the wrestling world

Some of her former WWE colleagues and other wrestlers from all over sent their warmest regards:

Even some of our colleagues in the wrestling press helped welcome the bouncing baby girl into the world:

And even Canada's official unofficial food, Kraft Dinner, had to help celebrate their fellow countrywoman's special day:

Finally, even her old employer sent their warmest regards. Interestingly, there's no mention of her husband, though.

Of course, everyone here at SportsKeeda sends their warmest regards and congratulations to the new family, and we're looking forward to when Renee can get back to her incredible podcast.

Edited by Greg Bush
comments icon
Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) Renee Young
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी