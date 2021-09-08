Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns not being ranked #1 on the PWI 500 list

Roman Reigns was surprisingly unable to top the PWI 500 list for 2021. The Tribal Chief has undoubtedly been one of the best things in the pro-wrestling world over the last year and many fans are not happy with his spot on the list.

Current AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega grabbed the top spot on the list after having a highly successful year, winning multiple world titles across different promotions. Roman Reigns got the second spot while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was placed at #3.

Despite being pushed heavily for many years, fans never completely accepted Roman Reigns as the company's top babyface. All that changed last year when he turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. The entire Tribal Chief persona, combined with intense storytelling and all the family drama, has made SmackDown a must-watch show every week.

Roman Reigns recently completed an entire year as the Universal Champion in WWE, only the second star after Brock Lesnar to achieve that feat. It's safe to say that he narrowly missed out on the top spot against Kenny Omega.

As just announced by @AlCastlePWI on @BustedOpenRadio: Congrats to @KennyOmegamanX, who ranks #1 in the 2021 #PWI500—his second time topping the list.



Preorder your copy of our 31st annual "500" issue at https://t.co/EuUXs75XJB pic.twitter.com/pJ5JhImsvn — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 8, 2021

Fans react to Roman Reigns not being ranked #1 on the PWI 500 list

Many fans are not happy with Roman Reigns not getting the top spot on the PWI 500 list. After having such a dominating year, Reigns not being at the top does come as a bit of a surprise. However, nothing should be taken away from Kenny Omega, who has been absolutely brilliant after having a relatively quiet last year where he was ranked #13. But the Tribal Cheif's fans want PWI to acknowledge him.

Roman Reigns should have PWI #1 for the year. And I ain't even a big WWE fan right now — Alex Kalil (@AlexKalil) September 8, 2021

Roman Reigns is best thing for WWE...



He's No. 1 in sport entertainment.



He is drawing money, WWE stocks, and better moving needle than everyone.



Screw PWI and Acknowledge him.@nodqdotcom @NoDQ_Virtue @aaronrift — 🇵🇭 Analyst/Agent 🇺🇸 Michael Wayne (@MichaelWayne360) September 8, 2021

I don’t care about PWI because in my opinion it’s all subjective and also in my OPINION Roman Reigns is #1 for me.. to me he did more than Kenny with just ONE title. He don’t need 3 titles to be the hottest wrestler in the industry right now. pic.twitter.com/RBYQFRC5sA — BLOODLINE FAM (@BloodlineTy28) September 8, 2021

Roman reigns on not being number 1 on pwi 500 pic.twitter.com/bVgoon3Tec — Adam (@AdamLuc49015884) September 8, 2021

Roman Reigns should be Top 1 in PWI Top 500



smh.. Kenny Top 2 — Kelvin Mandala Putra ⚪ (@KelvinMP_WWE) September 8, 2021

PWI Wrestler of the year (July 1st 2020 - June 30th 2021):



1. Kenny Omega

2. Roman Reigns



ACKNOWLEDGE HIM 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5wUcx3LvR6 — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) September 8, 2021

No problem Kenny Omega being named #1 by PWI. He and Roman Reigns are clearly top 2 in business and you can make case for either one pic.twitter.com/83XYsUEJRZ — Dave Pierson (@TheMilfot8) September 8, 2021

Roman Reigns when he found out he was #2 in the PWI 500 pic.twitter.com/G0JLajYRTN — Jake Barnett (@barnettjake) September 8, 2021

Here is the list of the top 10 pro-wrestlers of 2021, according to PWI 500:

Kenny Omega Roman Reigns Bobby Lashley Drew McIntyre Kota Ibushi Jon Moxley Will Ospreay Finn Balor Shingo Takagi Rich Swann

Also Read

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega getting the first spot on PWI 500 ahead of Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan