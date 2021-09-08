Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns not being ranked #1 on the PWI 500 list

Roman Reigns was surprisingly unable to top the PWI 500 list for 2021. The Tribal Chief has undoubtedly been one of the best things in the pro-wrestling world over the last year and many fans are not happy with his spot on the list.
Current AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega grabbed the top spot on the list after having a highly successful year, winning multiple world titles across different promotions. Roman Reigns got the second spot while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was placed at #3.
Despite being pushed heavily for many years, fans never completely accepted Roman Reigns as the company's top babyface. All that changed last year when he turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. The entire Tribal Chief persona, combined with intense storytelling and all the family drama, has made SmackDown a must-watch show every week.
Roman Reigns recently completed an entire year as the Universal Champion in WWE, only the second star after Brock Lesnar to achieve that feat. It's safe to say that he narrowly missed out on the top spot against Kenny Omega.
Fans react to Roman Reigns not being ranked #1 on the PWI 500 list
Many fans are not happy with Roman Reigns not getting the top spot on the PWI 500 list. After having such a dominating year, Reigns not being at the top does come as a bit of a surprise. However, nothing should be taken away from Kenny Omega, who has been absolutely brilliant after having a relatively quiet last year where he was ranked #13. But the Tribal Cheif's fans want PWI to acknowledge him.
Here is the list of the top 10 pro-wrestlers of 2021, according to PWI 500:
- Kenny Omega
- Roman Reigns
- Bobby Lashley
- Drew McIntyre
- Kota Ibushi
- Jon Moxley
- Will Ospreay
- Finn Balor
- Shingo Takagi
- Rich Swann
Also Read
Comment down and let us know your thoughts on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega getting the first spot on PWI 500 ahead of Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.