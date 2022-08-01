"He can't fight on his own anymore" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns passing yet another historical milestone

Roman Reigns has once again created history in WWE as he has crossed over 700 days as the Universal Champion.
The Tribal Chief won the blue brand's title at Payback on August 30 2020, against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Since then, he has also added the WWE Championship to his trophy cabinet after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.
Following him passing 700 days as Universal Champion, the WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on The Tribal Chief's monumental achievement.
Reigns continued his era of dominance this past Saturday as he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Corey Graves on who should step up to face Roman Reigns
Having held the Universal Championship for nearly two years, Reigns is seemingly lacking credible challengers for his gold at the moment.
During a recent episode of After The Bell, RAW commentator Corey Graves revealed which superstar he believes can step up to the plate and face off against The Tribal Chief.
"Somebody's gonna have to step up. And we've got guys waiting in the wings who could step up. Montez Ford in particular, I've been singing the praises of for well over a year now. When he ultimately someday becomes that dude, I want everybody to give me my flowers and say, 'Oh, we're sorry Graves, we should have listen to you back then because as usual, you're right," said Graves. (H/T Sportskeeda)
Roman Reigns' next challenger was confirmed last week after Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on SmackDown to become the new number one contender. The titans are scheduled to lock horns at WWE Clash at the Castle in September.
