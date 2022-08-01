"He can't fight on his own anymore" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns passing yet another historical milestone

Roman Reigns has once again created history in WWE as he has crossed over 700 days as the Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief won the blue brand's title at Payback on August 30 2020, against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Since then, he has also added the WWE Championship to his trophy cabinet after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



The SIXTH longest MR world championship reign in company history.



The run of a lifetime. @WWE RomanReigns has now officially surpassed 700 days as @WWE Universal Champion.The SIXTH longest MR world championship reign in company history.The run of a lifetime. .@WWERomanReigns has now officially surpassed 700 days as @WWE Universal Champion.The SIXTH longest MR world championship reign in company history.The run of a lifetime. https://t.co/PY8chhhwzR

Following him passing 700 days as Universal Champion, the WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on The Tribal Chief's monumental achievement.

WoL_Cydikal @cydikal @WrestlingWCC Shouldn’t be 700 days for Roman Reigns. It should be 700 days for the bloodline since he can’t win on his own. WWE making him look like too much of a chump. @WrestlingWCC Shouldn’t be 700 days for Roman Reigns. It should be 700 days for the bloodline since he can’t win on his own. WWE making him look like too much of a chump.

Sherlene Witt (Roman Reigns 700+119 @wsherl3200



And they're all banished from the Island of Relevancy



Day 1. Day 700

In a broken ring in a broken ring Roman Reigns title reign so farAnd they're all banished from the Island of RelevancyDay 1. Day 700In a broken ring in a broken ring Roman Reigns title reign so farAnd they're all banished from the Island of Relevancy 😏Day 1. Day 700In a broken ring in a broken ring https://t.co/sEnakeQEXc

Vishal V Tribhuvan @VishalVTribhuv1 @WrestleOps

Because after this 700+ days reign over no one wants to see Roman as world champion @WWE RomanReigns @WWE I'm waiting for Roman reigns career without titleBecause after this 700+ days reign over no one wants to seeRoman as world champion @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE I'm waiting for Roman reigns career without titleBecause after this 700+ days reign over no one wants to see 👀 Roman as world champion

Okaydrian • Adrian @okaydrian Wouldn't even be mad if Roman Reigns was champion for another consecutive 700 days if he keeps this up. Wouldn't even be mad if Roman Reigns was champion for another consecutive 700 days if he keeps this up.

Mike Martin @MikeMar25006751 @WrestlingWCC 700 days as a chump script written champion who needs his family.ily to the job done at every pay per view Roman Reigns is scripted he can't fight on his own anymore and the WWE is to weak in the back to change it. @WrestlingWCC 700 days as a chump script written champion who needs his family.ily to the job done at every pay per view Roman Reigns is scripted he can't fight on his own anymore and the WWE is to weak in the back to change it.

#WhiteNNerdy ツ @TerryC_6 Congratulations @WWERomanReigns for having titles for 700 days, which you should thank the @WWEUsos which have helped you win half of those matches. Congratulations @WWERomanReigns for having titles for 700 days, which you should thank the @WWEUsos which have helped you win half of those matches.

Reigns continued his era of dominance this past Saturday as he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Corey Graves on who should step up to face Roman Reigns

Having held the Universal Championship for nearly two years, Reigns is seemingly lacking credible challengers for his gold at the moment.

During a recent episode of After The Bell, RAW commentator Corey Graves revealed which superstar he believes can step up to the plate and face off against The Tribal Chief.

"Somebody's gonna have to step up. And we've got guys waiting in the wings who could step up. Montez Ford in particular, I've been singing the praises of for well over a year now. When he ultimately someday becomes that dude, I want everybody to give me my flowers and say, 'Oh, we're sorry Graves, we should have listen to you back then because as usual, you're right," said Graves. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Roman Reigns' next challenger was confirmed last week after Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on SmackDown to become the new number one contender. The titans are scheduled to lock horns at WWE Clash at the Castle in September.

Who do you think will dethrone Reigns as champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far