Twitter reacts to rumors of Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 return; WWE Universe divided

WWE is reportedly trying to get Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out of retirement for a massive showdown at WrestleMania 38, and the rumor has split Wrestling Twitter into two.
Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, against fellow WWE legend The Rock. The Rattlesnake lost the match and thus ended quite possibly the most incredible career in pro-wrestling history.
Earlier today, Fightful reported that WWE plans to have Austin make a blockbuster return at this year's WrestleMania for a match. The news immediately went viral on Twitter and received a wide variety of reactions from the WWE Universe.
Many fans seemed pretty excited to see the WWE Hall of Famer step into the ring again on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It has been 19 years since Austin wrestled his final match and was forced to quit due to a severe neck injury.
There's also a large number of fans who aren't happy with WWE wanting to bring back another big name from the past, to boost WrestleMania ticket sales. Fans have been pretty critical of WWE over the past few years, for relying on stars from the yesteryear instead of building up new stars.
Twitter reacts to rumor of Stone Cold Steve Austin's return
Check out some of the most notable reactions to the rumor of Stone Cold Steve Austin's possible return at WrestleMania 38:
WrestleMania 38 will take place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The last time The Show of Shows emanated from AT&T Stadium was way back in 2016. On that night, The New Day lost a match to The League of Nations (Rusev, Sheamus, and Alberto Del Rio).
After the match, Wade Barrett boasted that no three men could beat The League of Nations. This led to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley coming out and disposing of the villains. Austin then executed a Stunner on Xavier Woods to a loud pop from the 100,000+ fans inside the stadium.
Will Austin finally make his in-ring return at The Showcase of the Immortals this year? What was your immediate reaction to the reports of Austin's potential return?
