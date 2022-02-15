Twitter reacts to rumors of Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 return; WWE Universe divided

WWE is reportedly trying to get Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out of retirement for a massive showdown at WrestleMania 38, and the rumor has split Wrestling Twitter into two.

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, against fellow WWE legend The Rock. The Rattlesnake lost the match and thus ended quite possibly the most incredible career in pro-wrestling history.

Earlier today, Fightful reported that WWE plans to have Austin make a blockbuster return at this year's WrestleMania for a match. The news immediately went viral on Twitter and received a wide variety of reactions from the WWE Universe.

Many fans seemed pretty excited to see the WWE Hall of Famer step into the ring again on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It has been 19 years since Austin wrestled his final match and was forced to quit due to a severe neck injury.

There's also a large number of fans who aren't happy with WWE wanting to bring back another big name from the past, to boost WrestleMania ticket sales. Fans have been pretty critical of WWE over the past few years, for relying on stars from the yesteryear instead of building up new stars.

Twitter reacts to rumor of Stone Cold Steve Austin's return

Check out some of the most notable reactions to the rumor of Stone Cold Steve Austin's possible return at WrestleMania 38:

Giulliano Portanova @GPort_619 @SeanRossSapp He's literally the ONLY one who's retirement has stuck. I hope he doesn't. It's been so long that it wouldn't be good. @SeanRossSapp He's literally the ONLY one who's retirement has stuck. I hope he doesn't. It's been so long that it wouldn't be good.

Hunter00 @RO_Hunter00



Stunner vs stunner



KO hates texas, the storyline is already done @SeanRossSapp Kevin Owens vs stone coldStunner vs stunnerKO hates texas, the storyline is already done @SeanRossSapp Kevin Owens vs stone coldStunner vs stunnerKO hates texas, the storyline is already done

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Stone Cold Steve Austin is 57 years old and hasn’t wrestled in 19 years. Seems like WWE are getting extremely desperate now Stone Cold Steve Austin is 57 years old and hasn’t wrestled in 19 years. Seems like WWE are getting extremely desperate now 😬😬😬

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Bro if we were to get Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania it would be so FN AWESOME!! Bro if we were to get Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania it would be so FN AWESOME!!

Bill :) @TooSweetBill “WWE is pursuing to bring Stone Cold back for a Wrestlemania match”



Every wrestling fan rn: “WWE is pursuing to bring Stone Cold back for a Wrestlemania match”Every wrestling fan rn: https://t.co/oJIpfMdHBQ

AM @SimplyBetterAM If Stone Cold comes back, I’m goin crazy in a Reddit video If Stone Cold comes back, I’m goin crazy in a Reddit video 😂😂

Saint Wrestling🇿🇦 @Saintwrestling1 They tryna get Stone Cold back in the ring but why??? Smh #WWERaw They tryna get Stone Cold back in the ring but why??? Smh #WWERaw

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral You know WWE is desperate if they're calling on Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out of retirement and sell tickets for Wrestlemania 38.



I don't even know if it'll be the same if Jim Ross isn't there.



That said...



Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin is a MUST SEE! You know WWE is desperate if they're calling on Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out of retirement and sell tickets for Wrestlemania 38. I don't even know if it'll be the same if Jim Ross isn't there. That said...Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin is a MUST SEE! https://t.co/4e6fw7ncf0

snowboiiii @snowboiiii i am at an all time disinterest in the wwe. my reaction to the possibility of STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN returning for a match at wrestlemania was ‘lol’ i am at an all time disinterest in the wwe. my reaction to the possibility of STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN returning for a match at wrestlemania was ‘lol’

Simon Miller @SimonMiller316 My HOT TAKE on Stone Cold Steve Austin coming back for a match is...



If he wants to do it, he should do it.



More tomorrow! My HOT TAKE on Stone Cold Steve Austin coming back for a match is...If he wants to do it, he should do it.More tomorrow!

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably maybe the biggest superstar Vince ever created



I am a huge fan.



With that being said, I have zero interest in him returning for a match at Wrestlemania atm.



What about yall? Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably maybe the biggest superstar Vince ever createdI am a huge fan. With that being said, I have zero interest in him returning for a match at Wrestlemania atm. What about yall?

WrestleMania 38 will take place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The last time The Show of Shows emanated from AT&T Stadium was way back in 2016. On that night, The New Day lost a match to The League of Nations (Rusev, Sheamus, and Alberto Del Rio).

After the match, Wade Barrett boasted that no three men could beat The League of Nations. This led to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley coming out and disposing of the villains. Austin then executed a Stunner on Xavier Woods to a loud pop from the 100,000+ fans inside the stadium.

Will Austin finally make his in-ring return at The Showcase of the Immortals this year? What was your immediate reaction to the reports of Austin's potential return?

