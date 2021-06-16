Twitter reacts to Samoa Joe returning to WWE NXT

Well, it seems like the rumors were true. Samoa Joe has made his return to WWE NXT. And it looks like even if Joe isn't getting into the ring right away, he's not going to sit behind a commentator booth.
At the end of TakeOver: In Your House, NXT General Manager William Regal gave an emotional promo, saying that it was "time for a change." The theme would continue tonight as he gave a tearful address that seemed to imply he was leaving the position.
When current NXT champion Karrion Kross came to the ring to berate him, Samoa Joe made his triumphant return to NXT, coming to the ring to back him up. At the end of the segment, Regal was still GM and Samoa Joe agreed to be his enforcer.
Samoa Joe has already shown us tonight that he's not interested in sitting on the sidelines, despite being told by Regal that he can't be a competitor on the black and gold brand.
However, after that staredown with Karrion Kross, not to mention the way he stepped into several situations backstage, it could only be a matter of time before we see Joe back in the ring.
Samoa Joe first came to NXT in 2015 as a babyface, protecting an injured Sami Zayn from a bloodthirsty Kevin Owens.
The Samoan Submission Machine would go on to have intense matches with both Owens and Baron Corbin, before teaming with Finn Balor to enter the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and win it.
However, Samoa Joe would turn heel on Balor and lead to his first NXT Championship. He moved up to RAW in January of 2017.
What did Twitter have to say about Samoa Joe returning to NXT?
Joe's return certainly sent Twitter into a frenzy with superstars and wrestling fans weighing in on the former NXT Champion's return to the black and gold brand.
What did you think of Samoa Joe's return? Do you think he'll eventually return to competition? Let us know in the comments section.
To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.