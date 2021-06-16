Twitter reacts to Samoa Joe returning to WWE NXT

Well, it seems like the rumors were true. Samoa Joe has made his return to WWE NXT. And it looks like even if Joe isn't getting into the ring right away, he's not going to sit behind a commentator booth.

At the end of TakeOver: In Your House, NXT General Manager William Regal gave an emotional promo, saying that it was "time for a change." The theme would continue tonight as he gave a tearful address that seemed to imply he was leaving the position.

When current NXT champion Karrion Kross came to the ring to berate him, Samoa Joe made his triumphant return to NXT, coming to the ring to back him up. At the end of the segment, Regal was still GM and Samoa Joe agreed to be his enforcer.

Samoa Joe has already shown us tonight that he's not interested in sitting on the sidelines, despite being told by Regal that he can't be a competitor on the black and gold brand.

However, after that staredown with Karrion Kross, not to mention the way he stepped into several situations backstage, it could only be a matter of time before we see Joe back in the ring.

Samoa Joe first came to NXT in 2015 as a babyface, protecting an injured Sami Zayn from a bloodthirsty Kevin Owens.

The Samoan Submission Machine would go on to have intense matches with both Owens and Baron Corbin, before teaming with Finn Balor to enter the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and win it.

However, Samoa Joe would turn heel on Balor and lead to his first NXT Championship. He moved up to RAW in January of 2017.

What did Twitter have to say about Samoa Joe returning to NXT?

Joe's return certainly sent Twitter into a frenzy with superstars and wrestling fans weighing in on the former NXT Champion's return to the black and gold brand.

Samoa Joe as the Executive Enforcer of NXT makes me happy. So good to see him back. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2021

Samoa Joe: “When he wakes up tell him Regal wants a decision”



This pairing is gold already. #WWENXT — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 16, 2021

Samoa joe as the executive enforcer is going to be brilliant. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hz0S5lGy3p — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 16, 2021

I appreciate that "Samoa Joe" isn't trending but "JOE JOE JOE" is 😂 #WWENXT — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) June 16, 2021

Samoa Joe needs a shirt m that says “if provoked you get choked” LMAO — gabby👸🏿 (@legitbossreigns) June 16, 2021

Samoa Joe back getting in people's faces and choking people out makes me happy. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/NaX5mtxedp — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) June 16, 2021

all it took was for one man in Joe to make this show so much fun again — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) June 16, 2021

LMFAO. Samoa Joe just choked out Adam Cole during a brawl between him and O’Reilly that Regal couldn’t control. That was incredible #WWENXT — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) June 16, 2021

JOE — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 16, 2021

What did you think of Samoa Joe's return? Do you think he'll eventually return to competition? Let us know in the comments section.

