Twitter reacts to The Bella Twins mocking Chyna in old video

Wrestling Twitter was left seething with anger after The Bella Twins' degrading comments about WWE Hall of Famer Chyna recently resurfaced on social media.

The Bella Twins have a huge fan following and are viewed by a large number of fans as someone worth idolizing. The duo made their name in WWE and went on to become reality TV stars courtesy of shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas. Their contribution towards the pro-wrestling business garnered them a WWE Hall of Fame induction earlier this year.

The Bella Twins appeared with Joan Rivers on E! way back in 2013 and a short clip from the show has resurfaced on the web. Nikki Bella stated in the video that she and Brie "don't know if Chyna is a man or a woman."

Joan Rivers then made a berating comment about Chyna which was met with laughter from The Bella Twins. You can check out the clip in question below:

Yeah this is messed up…Poor Chyna. pic.twitter.com/7QP1oqpMnq — Vin (@TheVindictive) June 27, 2021

The Bella Twins' comments about Chyna didn't sit well with the WWE Universe

The Bella Twins are two of the most polarizing figures in the pro-wrestling world. Many fans believe that the duo succeeded due to having connections with the right people.

On the other hand, The Bella Twins have their fair share of fans who have been supporting them through thick and thin. The former WWE Superstars certainly lost a bunch of fans last night after their comments targeting Chyna were unearthed from the annals of history.

Chyna is regarded by many as a woman who paved the way for several successful future female WWE Superstars. She was locking horns with men back in the 90s and is the only woman in WWE history to ever hold the coveted Intercontinental title belt.

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X in 2019. WWE EVP Triple H had major praise for her ahead of the ceremony:

"It's awesome. I'm thrilled for her as the human being that I knew, for her family and for her sister, who I knew. There is probably not a woman who has ever made as big of an impact as she did. Somebody that transcended the business on her own and I'm sure will be in the Hall of Fame sometime on her own. I think it's fitting she is in there with DX in the beginning because it's how she started, and I think it's what it should be." said Triple H

It goes without saying that there are A LOT of folks who hold Chyna in high regard. Her tragic passing was a huge blow to her fans and they still haven't forgotten the kind of impact that she had on the business.

The WWE Universe didn't hold back while bashing The Bella Twins for their insensitive comments about Chyna. Check out some of the most notable tweets below:

Yo wtf is this. Mad disrespect to Chyna. pic.twitter.com/lOM3DZYvV7 — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) June 27, 2021

look at them cackling with laughter as if Joan Rivers said something funny smh — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) June 27, 2021

AJ Lee was right.



I said it. — River City Handsome 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@RCHFunk) June 27, 2021

Let's wait for the heavy rain of boos these two will get once live fans are back. — Adhm21 (@Adhm214) June 27, 2021

Damn. Nikki and Brie wouldn’t have been on the stage they were in WWE if it wasn’t for women like Chyna in the 90s. I would hope they’d apologize for that, but I doubt it. — Jordy P (@xcv_paul) June 27, 2021

@BellaTwins wow. I know this was awhile ago but this is so disrespectful to a beautiful woman who helped pave the way for women in the wrestling industry.That comment was straight up nasty.😒🙄 — Belinda Rose (@Bellz2012) June 27, 2021

Well we can all sit and wait for them to come out with an apology, they've had eight years to do so — Kiwi Jones (@LeKiwiBird) June 27, 2021

A reminder that in the same year they were against AJ's "pipebomb" because it tore down women. — António Fonseca (@35antonio) June 27, 2021

Women empowerment? @BellaTwins — Warm Vlad feels good (@vlad_0817) June 27, 2021

WOW really classy!!! Chyna helped pave the way for a lot of women wrestlers!!! — Derek Stark(EGOMANIAC) (@derekstark) June 27, 2021

Without Chyna there would be no Bella Twins. That’s all I’m gonna say. https://t.co/bczppOzODv — Public Enemies (@TheEnemiesPod) June 27, 2021

WTF if it wasn't for Chyna the Bella Twins wouldn't be in the WWE — Ben Espinosa (@Ben_bespinosa13) June 27, 2021

What was your immediate reaction to watching The Bella Twins make fun of Chyna in the above video? Sound off the comments below.

Want more say in the content you read? Help Sk Wrestling by clicking here

Edited by Arjun