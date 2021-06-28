Old footage resurfaces of The Bella Twins saying unkind things about Chyna

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins are currently under fire on social media.

We have all said things in the past that we regret and wish we could take back. We're pretty certain The Bella Twins feel this way right now after old footage emerged from 2013 where they said unkind things toward now-WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

While appearing with Joan Rivers on the television channel E!, Nikki Bella stated that she and her sister Brie didn't know if Chyna was a man or a woman.

More unflattering comments were made in the clip that we won't repeat here. You can just check out the embedded tweet below that features the clip from that segment.

*This is from July 2013. Joan Rivers been 🪦 — Vin (@TheVindictive) June 27, 2021

Chyna's team Twitter account responds to "disrespectful" words from The Bella Twins

The clip caught on like wildfire on social media that resulted in Team Joanie on Chyna's official Twitter account seeing the footage as well as commenting on it.

While their original tweet has since been deleted, their final tweet on the matter states that they know this would have hurt Chyna, but they hope The Bella Twins are sorry for their comments, and they wish to run Chyna's account with light instead of hate.

"That video from the @BellaTwins is disrespectful. Chyna would of been hurt by this. But we will just show love. I removed the previous tweet as they don't need to receive so much hate. I just hope they are sorry. We will run this page and campaign with light not hate," they tweeted.

The Bella Twins have yet to comment on the resurfaced footage, but if they do, we will cover it here on Sportskeeda. We hope both Nikki and Brie have learned from this experience and understand that words can be harmful, whether joking or not.

We are looking after chyna's twitter, to keep her memory and legacy alive, she personally wanted to be in the hall of fame, so we will keep pushing for her! Were here to celebrate Chyna. We're not here for anything else. Just to love and celebrate her. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/IHX8fIDDel — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) June 27, 2021

The Twitter team of the late great superstar issued a final statement on the matter above, stating that they only wish to promote positivity and celebrate Chyna.

