Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite (April 29, 2020): Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Cody, and others comment on tonight's show

Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer had a brutal match tonight

Tonight's episode of Dynamite started with a TNT Championship Tournament semi-final match between Cody and Darby Allin. After a tense back-and-forth battle that even saw Cody's wife Brandi getting caught in the crossfire, The American Nightmare managed to beat Allin by covering him with a backslide pin and advanced to the finals.

Following last week's controversial result, Best Friends with Orange Cassidy in their corner took on Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc in a No DQ and No Count-Outs match. The match was brutal as one can imagine and involved the use of various weapons by the wrestlers.

In the end, Best Friends picked up the win after Taylor pinned Havoc.

In another match, the leader of The Dark Order, Brodie Lee went one-on-one against Marko Stunt. The Exalted One towered over the much smaller Stunt and it did not take long for him to decimate Stunt and pick up the win.

In the main event, Dustin Rhodes squared off against Lance Archer in another semi-final match for the TNT Championship Tournament. The match was brutal and Archer put Rhodes through all forms of torture.

At one point, Rhodes' brother Cody who was at ringside, asked him if he wanted to continue the match to which Rhodes replied, yes. In the end, Archer earned the pinfall victory over Rhodes after slamming his head to the mat multiple times. He will now face Cody for the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing.

A lot of wrestlers and fans gave their reactions about tonight's show on Twitter and we will now take a look at some of the best amongst them.

I wasn’t eligible because I’m yet to have my first official @AEWrestling match. Yes, Vanguard 1 is always surveilling @sammyguevara & all members of The Inner Circle. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/adklZe2YLZ — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 30, 2020

NEVER give up on something you really want. It's difficult to wait, but it's more difficult to Regret.



Thank You @AEWrestling ! @AEWonTNT#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ksHE2gpwKL — Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) April 30, 2020

Sooooo happy right now...



Another WIN!



And....@LanceHoyt May be my new favorite wrestler. Thank you for your work tonight. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@AEWrestling @AEWonTNT — ⭐️Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) April 30, 2020