Twitter Reacts to WWE Money In The Bank (10th May 2020): Drew McIntyre, Mandy Rose and others comment on MITB

An incredible night

What a crazy night we had at Money In The Bank this year. The PPV by WWE was short and sweet and had some incredible matches to back it up. The main attraction was the Money In The Bank ladder match and it lived up to its billing as we saw many surprise appearances and hilarious spots as well.

Money In The Bank kicked off with the pre-show where Jeff Hardy made his in-ring return against Cesaro. Both these Superstars delivered a top performance and it was the Charismatic Enigma who emerged on top.

The main show kicked off with the Fatal 4-Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as The New Day defended their titles against Lucha House Party, Forgotten Sons and Miz & Morrison. In a match that delivered on all fronts, Kofi and Big E retained their titles at Money In The Bank.

Next up was R-Truth against MVP which many felt was a random match, but we were in for a surprise. Bobby Lashley interrupted Truth's antics and asked MVP to take the night off. The All Mighty would then decimate the record 24/7 Champ in quick time. Could he be joining up with MVP? Well, we will see that soon!

Bayley and Tamina were up next. The Role Model had some early offense but Tamina fought back and it seemed she had the title in her hands. But Sasha Banks proved to be the deciding factor and her distraction helped Bayley retain her title.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman battled next for the Universal Championship in a match that had a bizarre ending. We had Firefly Fun House characters as the audience and Wyatt did push Strowman to the limit.

In the closing stages of the match, we saw a mini Wyatt Family reunion, but it was short-lived. Strowman tricked Wyatt into believing he was coming back home and would proceed to finish him off.

Next, we had probably the match of the night. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins laid out a MITB classic with the WWE title on the line. It was an incredible back and forth battle that had us on the edge of our seats. Finally, McIntyre proved to be too strong for the Monday Night Messiah and retained his title. After the match, the WWE Champion even showed respect to his fallen challenger and shook his hand.

Now we come to the main event, the Money In The Bank ladder matches. WWE hit another home run with this cinematic masterpiece with many hilarious spots involving Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman and Stephanie McMahon. And once the action reached the rooftop, it was utter chaos. Asuka climbed the ladder to win the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase but the men's match continued.

King Corbin cemented himself as the top heel and he threw Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the rooftop. In a scramble between himself and AJ Styles, the briefcase fell into Otis' hand and the Heavy Machinery member became the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match winner.

The fans and Superstars were buzzing tonight and we aren't surprised. So, let's have a look at some of the top reactions from tonight's Money In The Bank PPV.

Jeff Hardy still not coming out to “no more words” #MITB pic.twitter.com/xTT6DfZLTR — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) May 10, 2020

Man, they gave Cesaro and Jeff Hardy a VERY good amount of time for a pre show match.



Very good stuff and Jeff Hardy looked great in his initial comeback tonight. Cesaro does not get the credit he deserves for how good he makes EVERYONE look #MITB — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) May 10, 2020

All of us at the start that Lashley vs R-Truth match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/PmIErKBLhm — Ellis Mbeh #StayAtHome (@EllisMbeh) May 10, 2020

MVP as Bobby Lashley's manager would be best for both. Also it should be noted that the start of Lashley’s best run in TNA was with MVP as his manager. #MITB — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 10, 2020

Props to Tamina Snuka for making people not only interested in her character again, but rooting for her to win the SmackDown Women's title. Would love to see her get a run with the belt in the near future #MITB — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 10, 2020

“You acted like a real coward in there” - AJ



“Me? You’re the one who said to put the chairs back!” - Bryan



“I did, didnt I” - AJ



My ribs hurt from laughing. #MITB — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 11, 2020

RIP in peace to two talents cast away long before their times #MITB pic.twitter.com/CVJDEcXjcU — Rep: SUPER FUNKY MODE Edition (@repalec) May 11, 2020

Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black passing by Vince's office!#MITB pic.twitter.com/c5v1ytJhj5 — Gustavo Rodriguez (@GusDaBus10) May 11, 2020

So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what.@otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/3wPX15NT7S — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) May 11, 2020

What an incredibly entertaining MITB. Well done @Wwe https://t.co/vBgDoeT7ik — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 11, 2020