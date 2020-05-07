Cole lives to fight another day while Kross just captured our imagination

It was a truly wild night on NXT as we had some incredible in-ring action, a huge return, and doomsday finally arriving upon us. The night started with the sad passing away of the Rebel Heart as Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song and his heel persona inside an NXT ring against Dominik Dijakovic.

Gargano won the match with a little assistance from an exposed turnbuckle and looks laser-focused on his new mission to rule over NXT. Akira Tozawa picked his second win in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament with an impressive win over Jack Gallagher. The Japanese Superstars is a favorite to make it to the final now and will face El Hijo Del Fantasma next week.

Chelsea Green picked a win over Xia Li to gain some momentum with some assistance from Aliyah. But what happened next was something that The NXT Universe had been waiting for.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their NXT debuts with an entrance that would have made The Fiend Bray Wyatt proud. Kross dispatched his opponent with relative ease to drive home the fact that doomsday is truly upon the Black and Gold brand and its Superstars.

In what was billed as a dream match, Charlotte took on Io Shirai with the NXT Women's Championship on the line. After some incredible back and forth between the two, The Queen decided to hit the Joshi Judas with a kendo stick and continued to inflict punishment on her.

Before she could do more damage, Rhea Ripley returned with revenge on her mind and sent the NXT Women's Champion packing.

Kushida would dispatch Jake Atlas in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament and make it 2-0. Is he on a collision course with his Japanese colleague, Tozawa? That's something we will be eager to see.

Finn Balor was in a foul mood and has started a witch hunt for his mystery attacker. But Cameron Grimes decided to irritate the Prince even more. After finishing off his opponent quickly, Grimes decided to run his mouth on Balor and the former NXT Champion made him swallow his words quickly.

In the main event of the night, Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream finally locked horns for the NXT Championship. It was a hard-hitting affair from the get-go and the pendulum was constantly swinging both ways. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish's attempt to interfere in the match was thwarted by Dexter Lumis and chaos ensued with the referee getting hit as well.

Amidst the confusion Dream had Cole pinned but with no referee nearby. The Panama City Playboy took advantage of the situation and retained his title to end tonight's show.

With so much happening, the NXT Universe and WWE Superstars were buzzing about the show. Let's have a look at some of the reactions.

Twitter reacts to this week's NXT

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux immediately became the best thing in #WWENXT right now.



This entrance was AWESOME.



pic.twitter.com/DeyaASP5EZ — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) May 7, 2020

R.I.P. “Rebel Heart” 😢 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 7, 2020

What a surprise.. people are crying because they don't get what they want.#RIPRebelHeart — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 7, 2020

That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again.



That’s a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G4YrEckQ5w — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 7, 2020

The Karrion Kross / Scarlett entrance was 🔥🔥 AF!!#WWENXT@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 7, 2020

I am the greatest @WWENXT Champion of all time. No debate. No argument. #Undisputed — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 7, 2020