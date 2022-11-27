Create

Twitter reacts to Triple H's shocking reference to current AEW star

By Liam Power
Modified Nov 27, 2022 08:33 AM IST
The Game was cheeky enough to reference an AEW star
The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have taken to social media to react to Triple H referencing William Regal.

William Regal departed WWE in early 2022 following changes to the company's developmental system. Following this, he would appear on AEW TV as leader of the Blackpool Combat Club faction, featuring Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta. Despite not being part of the WWE roster, Regal, synonymous with announcing the WarGames match in the company, was referenced by Triple H on Twitter earlier today.

Now, the WWE Universe has taken to social media to react to Triple H's reference to William Regal. There were a number of varied reactions to the surprising video of the former NXT General Manager. Some fans were pleasantly surprised to see Hunter mentioning the WWE Legend. Other fans, however, were critical of All Elite Wrestling's booking of the former European Champion. Some also accused The Game of 'trolling.'

Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i
@TripleH AEW already buried Regal
@TripleH https://t.co/4R66ZRlFC4
@TripleH Hunter trolling the fans. You love to see it.
@TripleH What ever happened to this guy?
@TripleH Hunter struck a deal with AEW just for this. Or is Regal back after what happened on Wednesday
@TripleH https://t.co/r0SGLH656x
@TripleH I’m calling it now tonight is the return of the Shield regal bringing back dean ambrose
@TripleH Regal & MJF are sitting in the front row tonight 😂
@TripleH Bring him back!!
@TripleH for anybody who didn’t listen to regal’s episode of the sessions, wwe didn’t fire him. he said was exhausted with the current workload in NXT and ready to move on.
@TripleH Biggest mistake WWE made releasing him

William Regal acted as the on-screen General Manager for NXT between 2014 and 2022.

Triple H also took to Twitter to reference a heavy metal legend

The King of Kings also took to social media earlier today to make reference to a heavy metal legend.

The former WWE Champion took to his official Twitter account to share the introductory video package for tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames. The video featured former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourn performing "War Pigs" to a backdrop of WWE Superstars.

ICONIC.#SurvivorSeries… the games begin tonight. #WarGames @OzzyOsbourne 8e/5p, streaming live on @Peacock https://t.co/kttuDM5kc2

The Cerebral Assassin tagged the heavy metal legend in his tweet caption, and also noted that he was "iconic." Black Sabbath's War Pigs, from 1970's "Paranoid" album, is the official theme song for Survivor Series: WarGames.

What did you think of The Game's William Regal reference? Did you enjoy the Ozzy Osbourne video? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
