Twitter reacts to Triple H's shocking reference to current AEW star

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have taken to social media to react to Triple H referencing William Regal.

William Regal departed WWE in early 2022 following changes to the company's developmental system. Following this, he would appear on AEW TV as leader of the Blackpool Combat Club faction, featuring Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta. Despite not being part of the WWE roster, Regal, synonymous with announcing the WarGames match in the company, was referenced by Triple H on Twitter earlier today.

Now, the WWE Universe has taken to social media to react to Triple H's reference to William Regal. There were a number of varied reactions to the surprising video of the former NXT General Manager. Some fans were pleasantly surprised to see Hunter mentioning the WWE Legend. Other fans, however, were critical of All Elite Wrestling's booking of the former European Champion. Some also accused The Game of 'trolling.'

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

Birds 🦅(9-1) @Simpsonnati @TripleH Hunter struck a deal with AEW just for this. Or is Regal back after what happened on Wednesday @TripleH Hunter struck a deal with AEW just for this. Or is Regal back after what happened on Wednesday

ToeBuckets11 @mrclutchfrom31 @TripleH I’m calling it now tonight is the return of the Shield regal bringing back dean ambrose @TripleH I’m calling it now tonight is the return of the Shield regal bringing back dean ambrose

cait @HILLYWOODSQUAD @TripleH for anybody who didn’t listen to regal’s episode of the sessions, wwe didn’t fire him. he said was exhausted with the current workload in NXT and ready to move on. @TripleH for anybody who didn’t listen to regal’s episode of the sessions, wwe didn’t fire him. he said was exhausted with the current workload in NXT and ready to move on.

William Regal acted as the on-screen General Manager for NXT between 2014 and 2022.

Triple H also took to Twitter to reference a heavy metal legend

The King of Kings also took to social media earlier today to make reference to a heavy metal legend.

The former WWE Champion took to his official Twitter account to share the introductory video package for tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames. The video featured former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourn performing "War Pigs" to a backdrop of WWE Superstars.

The Cerebral Assassin tagged the heavy metal legend in his tweet caption, and also noted that he was "iconic." Black Sabbath's War Pigs, from 1970's "Paranoid" album, is the official theme song for Survivor Series: WarGames.

What did you think of The Game's William Regal reference? Did you enjoy the Ozzy Osbourne video? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

