Twitter reacts after WWE reveals names of 3 RETRIBUTION members

RETRIBUTION has been wreaking havoc on WWE TV for a while now. The dastardly group has no respect for authority and its members have become a cause of worry for the higher-ups in WWE.

Last week on WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION took things a bit too far when they interfered in the main event starring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. Soon after, The Hurt Business came out and a huge brawl broke out to end the show.

Tonight on RAW, RETRIBUTION took on The Hurt Business in a Six-Man Tag Team match. Before the match kicked off, the three members representing RETRIBUTION were introduced as T-Bar, Mace, and Slapjack.

Twitter wasn't impressed with the name reveal of three RETRIBUTION members

Wrestling Twitter didn't take kindly to the announcement and we witnessed a bunch of hilarious reactions to the names being revealed on WWE RAW. Let's look at some of the most interesting reactions that fans posted on Twitter:

As for the match, it ended with a DQ victory for The Hurt Business, when T-Bar sneaked in a cheap shot from the apron. As soon as the match came to an end, several members of RETRIBUTION rushed to the ring and a beatdown ensued. A string of RAW Superstars came out to even the odds and cleared the house.